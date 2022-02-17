We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. CHYBIK + KRISTOF's Ostrava Tower Set to Become the Tallest Skyscraper in the Czech Republic

CHYBIK + KRISTOF's Ostrava Tower Set to Become the Tallest Skyscraper in the Czech Republic

Save this article
CHYBIK + KRISTOF's Ostrava Tower Set to Become the Tallest Skyscraper in the Czech Republic

CHYBIK + KRISTOF revealed the design of a skyscraper in the Czech Republic city of Ostrava. The project reframes the typology of the skyscraper as a dynamic social hub and activates public space in support of the post-industrial city’s reactivation and socio-economical transformation. Upon completion, the 235-metre Ostrava Tower will be the tallest building in the country.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF
Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF

Over the last three decades, the city of Ostrava has been moving away from its coal-mining and metallurgical background towards service and information-driven industry, thus requiring a significant transformation of the built environment. Former industrial sites have been transformed into residential developments and cultural venues, with new museums, university campuses and galleries, as well as a new concert hall designed by Steven Holl Architects, meeting the city’s new aspirations.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF
Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF

Echoing the industrial heritage of Ostrava while meeting its new social needs, CHYBIK + KRISTOF’s project reactivates a part of the city centre and the surrounding public space through a design that alternates levels of publicly accessible functions and private facilities. The project comprises residential units, offices, a congress centre, retail services and a hotel, together with a rooftop café, restaurant and bar.

Related Article

CHYBIK + KRISTOF Reimagine the Historic Mendel Square in Brno

Rethinking the typology of the skyscraper and its function to serve the public and activate the urban environment, one of our core missions was to create a positive social impact in the heart of Ostrava. The studio’s intention was to create a simple but powerful form that acts as a beacon into the city centre. - Michal Kristof, co-founder of CHYBIK + KRISTOF

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF
Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF

The 56-storey tower shifts on its axis and expands outwards, offering expansive views over the city. The design reshapes the ground floor plaza increasing the available public space and redefining the pedestrian flow across the site. The project is due for completion in 2027.

  • Project Team: Ondřej Chybík, Michal Krištof, Martin Křivánek, Martin Žatečka, Vadim Shaptala, Martin Holý, Denisa Annová, Ivo Stejskal, Ondřej Švancara, Benjamin Daniels, Emanuele Faggion, Jan Šefl, Natália Korpášová, Gabriela Voláková, Roman Chervonnyy, Sophia Tligui, Marek Frait and Anna Serysheva.
  • Co-author: Anarchitekt - Jiří Soukup
  • Engineering: Bollinger+Grohmann, VIN Consult, K4 Architects & Engineers, INKOS-OSTRAVA Facade: MGS Group
  • Transportation: Atelier Dua
  • Geology: Baugrund Dresden
  • Visualization: Igor Brozyna - PLACES studio, NORVISKA, Dousek Zaborsky

About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "CHYBIK + KRISTOF's Ostrava Tower Set to Become the Tallest Skyscraper in the Czech Republic" 17 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977009/chybik-plus-kristofs-ostrava-tower-set-to-become-the-tallest-skyscraper-in-the-czech-republic> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream