CHYBIK + KRISTOF's Ostrava Tower Set to Become the Tallest Skyscraper in the Czech Republic

CHYBIK + KRISTOF revealed the design of a skyscraper in the Czech Republic city of Ostrava. The project reframes the typology of the skyscraper as a dynamic social hub and activates public space in support of the post-industrial city’s reactivation and socio-economical transformation. Upon completion, the 235-metre Ostrava Tower will be the tallest building in the country.

Over the last three decades, the city of Ostrava has been moving away from its coal-mining and metallurgical background towards service and information-driven industry, thus requiring a significant transformation of the built environment. Former industrial sites have been transformed into residential developments and cultural venues, with new museums, university campuses and galleries, as well as a new concert hall designed by Steven Holl Architects, meeting the city’s new aspirations.

Echoing the industrial heritage of Ostrava while meeting its new social needs, CHYBIK + KRISTOF’s project reactivates a part of the city centre and the surrounding public space through a design that alternates levels of publicly accessible functions and private facilities. The project comprises residential units, offices, a congress centre, retail services and a hotel, together with a rooftop café, restaurant and bar.

Rethinking the typology of the skyscraper and its function to serve the public and activate the urban environment, one of our core missions was to create a positive social impact in the heart of Ostrava. The studio’s intention was to create a simple but powerful form that acts as a beacon into the city centre. - Michal Kristof, co-founder of CHYBIK + KRISTOF

The 56-storey tower shifts on its axis and expands outwards, offering expansive views over the city. The design reshapes the ground floor plaza increasing the available public space and redefining the pedestrian flow across the site. The project is due for completion in 2027.