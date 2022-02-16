We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Mansfield House / Robbie Walker

Mansfield House / Robbie Walker

Mansfield House / Robbie Walker

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mansfield, Australia
© Dave Kulesza
© Dave Kulesza

Text description provided by the architects. An off grid house built on top of a hill that needed to battle the wild weather. Built with rugged materials, and designed to minimize waste and last a long time.

© Dave Kulesza
© Dave Kulesza
Plan
© Dave Kulesza
© Dave Kulesza
© Dave Kulesza
© Dave Kulesza

The only access was up an old track with a good 4x4. A local earthworks team spent three months preparing the road so concrete trucks would make it up. Even when the road was finished the trucks could only make it if they were only carrying half loads.

© Dave Kulesza
© Dave Kulesza
© Dave Kulesza
© Dave Kulesza

The house was designed with steel, concrete, glass and plywood.  strong materials that would last and be safe in a bushfire prone area. During the build materials were quite easy to get. Since Covid, materials are a lot harder to source and I have heard steel has almost doubled in price. 

© Dave Kulesza
© Dave Kulesza

A glass box to take advantage of the views and solar gain. The bedrooms are at the back of the house which works as a bunker and are protected from the weather  

© Dave Kulesza
© Dave Kulesza

Robbie Walker
Wood Glass Concrete

Residential Architecture Houses Australia
