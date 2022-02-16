We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. The Wing Residence / Alexis Dornier

The Wing Residence / Alexis Dornier

Save this project
The Wing Residence / Alexis Dornier

© KIE© KIE© KIE© KIE+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ubud, Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. The design intention was to create a structure that sits well in its surrounding, integrates into the vernacular context of the side, and stands for something unseen yet experimental. We aimed to advocate for an architecture that experiments and blends different ideas into one unconventional and particular form. The roof’s main characteristic formulates the gradual fade between an A-frame and a box- symbols for the traditional and the contemporary.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

All bedrooms are found on the second floor, and the material change from 1st to 2nd-floor advocates for the building’s single-story reading - The scale wants to be manipulated carefully enough for the mass to not stick out and evoke inclusivity.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

The L-shaped floor plan brackets the pool and deck space area and formulates half of the courtyard, yet open to the neighboring rice fields. The ceiling theme of the living room is that of a double-height space. The light crease dramatically pulls the attention inward to the hallway, or from the hallway out to the living room. The fluted ceilings articulate the distinct material concept, the wood adds to the warm atmosphere of a tropical home. 

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
Section CC
Section CC
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Large transparent glass façades make the inside connection to the outside. Large overhangs protect from the heavy rains and sunshine of Bali. The building is close to other buildings, the back wall acts as a shell to protect from sound pollution and provides privacy.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alexis Dornier
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "The Wing Residence / Alexis Dornier" 16 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976887/the-wing-residence-alexis-dornier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream