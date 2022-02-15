We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Institute
  Fábrica de Cultura School of Arts and Popular Traditions / ETH Zurich + Universidad del Norte de Barranquilla (UniNorte)

Fábrica de Cultura School of Arts and Popular Traditions / ETH Zurich + Universidad del Norte de Barranquilla (UniNorte)

Fábrica de Cultura School of Arts and Popular Traditions / ETH Zurich + Universidad del Norte de Barranquilla (UniNorte)
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Institute
  • Design : ETH Zurich – D-ARCH Cátedra de Arquitectura y Diseño Urbano / Universidad del Norte de Barranquilla (UniNorte)
  • Design Team : Pablo Levine, Blanca García-Gardelegui, Alejandro Jaramillo, Michael Walczak, Klearjos Eduardo Papanicolaou, Cristian Zabalaga, Lucas Salazar, Ursina Roffler, Diogo Figueiredo, Lea Rüfenacht (Coord. Fase 1), Marie Grob, Sofia Avramopoulou, María Paula Celia, Melanie Imfeld
  • Graphic Design : Ruedi & Vera Baur
  • Eth Zurich Consultants : D-ARCH ITA SUAT, D-ARCH BLOCK RESEARCH GROUP (BRG), D-ARCH ITA Information Architecture
  • Development And Engineering : Fabián Amaya, Ricardo Vives, Guiselle García, Sharik Pereira, Sharon Pico
  • Structural Engineers : Andrés Guzmán, Osvaldo Guzmán
  • Mechanical Engineers : Antonio Bula, José Solano
  • Electrical Engineers : Daniel Soto, Rafael de Jesús
  • Communications : Lácides Ripoll
  • Installations : Augusto Sisa
  • Transport & Traffic Consultant : Victor Cantillo, Boris Goenaga
  • Cost Consultant : Luis Villadiego
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano

Text description provided by the architects. The Fábrica de Cultura: School of Arts and Popular Traditions complex in Barrio Abajo, a working-class neighborhood in Barranquilla, Colombia, is built into an abandoned Tobacco Factory, adding a new building and offering a public square for the Barrio.

© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano

Located at the Caribbean coast, the Fábrica provides a ‘maker space’ for 2800 young people to learn creative arts and popular traditions centered around the culture of the UNESCO World Heritage Carnival of Barranquilla. Operated by the Municipality, the facility offers arts and crafts education in - 11 disciplines music, dance, sculpture, dressmaking, painting poetry, theater, food production, digital film, and audio techniques - to local residents, regardless of their social or economic background.

© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano

The design builds on vernacular patterns, behaviors, and phenomena, utilizing local materials and processes and fabrication providing open building principles establishing a creative framework of stacked covered and uncovered spaces that can be modified and reprogrammed by users over time. Fábrica de Cultura offers a flexible building prototype that is being replicated in other parts of Barranquilla and Colombia as a whole using popular arts and culture as a strategy for inclusion throughout the region.

© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano

The Fábrica de Cultura is part of the larger Colombia Urban Transformation Program, a collaboration between the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), among others. The drawings and models for the project were shown at the 17th International Architecture Biennale in Venice 2021.

© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano
© Copyright Klumpner Chair of Architecture and Urban Design ETHZ / Alejandro Arango and Luis Bernardo Cano

ETH Zurich
Universidad del Norte de Barranquilla (UniNorte)
