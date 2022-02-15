WYAH Art & Creative Space / PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO

+ 36

Design Team : Marselinus David

Architects : Parisauli Arsitek Studio

Country : Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the remote area in Ubud, Bali, the building is surrounded by forest and contoured land. This site is challenging to make a building that merges with nature. The design started with maintaining the existing elements, such as contoured land and trees. It makes the building initiate people to have more connection with nature.

A rounded polygon shape has made the building merge with the landform and filled a space among the existing tress. Make more ease to being built by conventional engineers in Bali. The Rounded Polygon shape is covered by Sirap, which merges naturally with the surrounding. Pipe columns are arranged in scattered positions and sites, to represent tree arrangement inside the building.

The result of avoiding the existing trees and adapting the contour level creates a unique spatial sensation and connection between people, space, and nature. The flowing line of contoured land is articulated in the roof and railing pattern. Create a unique dynamic pattern and functional roof covered by Sirap (iron wood). The main stair connection between humans that surrounded by nature in this remote area.

The absence of walls in this building lets a lot of dynamic nature phenomena felt by human’s five senses, such as thermal changing, wind, humidity, the smell of the rain, natural light, and shadow. Surrounded by trees and the absence of the wall is followed by the absence of an air conditioner, but then presenting the natural light and natural temperature. This means, reducing building energy by using lamps and air conditioners.