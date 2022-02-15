We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Indonesia
  5. WYAH Art & Creative Space / PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO

WYAH Art & Creative Space / PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO

Save this project
WYAH Art & Creative Space / PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO

© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Visual Arts Center, Arts & Architecture
Indonesia
  • Architects : PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  518
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Toto, Tsudio
  • Lead Architects : Ario Wirastomo, Ditta Astrini Wijayanti
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the remote area in Ubud, Bali, the building is surrounded by forest and contoured land. This site is challenging to make a building that merges with nature. The design started with maintaining the existing elements, such as contoured land and trees. It makes the building initiate people to have more connection with nature.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

A rounded polygon shape has made the building merge with the landform and filled a space among the existing tress. Make more ease to being built by conventional engineers in Bali. The Rounded Polygon shape is covered by Sirap, which merges naturally with the surrounding. Pipe columns are arranged in scattered positions and sites, to represent tree arrangement inside the building.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The result of avoiding the existing trees and adapting the contour level creates a unique spatial sensation and connection between people, space, and nature. The flowing line of contoured land is articulated in the roof and railing pattern. Create a unique dynamic pattern and functional roof covered by Sirap (iron wood). The main stair connection between humans that surrounded by nature in this remote area.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The absence of walls in this building lets a lot of dynamic nature phenomena felt by human’s five senses, such as thermal changing, wind, humidity, the smell of the rain, natural light, and shadow. Surrounded by trees and the absence of the wall is followed by the absence of an air conditioner, but then presenting the natural light and natural temperature. This means, reducing building energy by using lamps and air conditioners.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bali, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCultural ArchitectureLearningvisual arts centerArts & ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "WYAH Art & Creative Space / PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO" 15 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976802/wyah-art-and-creative-space-parisauli-arsitek-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream