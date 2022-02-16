Interior Design Elements That Enhance Comfort and Productivity in the Workplace

Save this picture! Interior Furniture in Coromandel Offices | Andreu World. Image Courtesy of Andreu World

Having a physical location as a workspace has many inherent benefits, such as bringing employees together in a collaborative environment and giving companies the opportunity to create culture and identity. But when hybrid and remote work began to rise in the early stages of the pandemic, many wondered it this meant the end of the physical office. However, now that two years have passed, the pattern has been clear: instead of being completely replaced by remote methods, many companies have adapted to new employee needs and conditions by opting for team-based, comfortable and flexible spaces that foster creativity, collaboration, and productivity.

While architecture sets the scene and provides the framework, interior design is what can ultimately create work environments capable of meeting that criteria. Whether it be with chairs, tables, decorations or luminaires, it is important to choose the right pieces to create a flexible, visually appealing and inviting space that positively influences workers. With this in mind, below we present furniture, lighting systems and decorative elements that are not only functional, but also comfortable, versatile and aesthetically pleasing – hence promoting productivity and efficiency. To help inspire architects and designers, these are shown through a round-up of modern workspaces and products.

Comfortable and versatile furniture pieces

Spaces Hung Sheng / D&P Associates

Because the main visitors of Spaces Hung Sheng are freelancers and small businesses who need a place that meets their creative needs, the design had to be flexible, inviting and cozy while still being professional. Thus, the Maarten Chair by Viccarbe, with its round-edges, a simple look and soft color palette, was selected to enhance the calm and minimalistic style of the office space while also motivating efficiency. Similarly, the Trestle Table – a thin and simple flat-top surface supported by angled legs – is used in the meeting rooms because of its versatility and elegant design, being suitable for many collaborative spaces.

Brookfield Asset Management / Ultraconfidentiel

In this office design, promoting wellness and sustainability was the main goal. Therefore, the interior furniture selection had to provide calmness and, at the same time, minimize environmental impact. For this reason, Andreu World’s Raglan sofas were chosen for the common areas, offering a modular solution ideal for relaxation in corporate environments. On the other hand, meeting rooms include the Nuez BIO Chair, a comfortable high-backed lounge chair with a warm, modern character that is also recyclable and biodegradable.

Sint Michielsgestel Town Hall / AREA Occupier Solutions

Even though it is not a traditional office, the Town Hall was extended to incorporate a community center with a library, catering area, meeting rooms and various collaborative workspaces. Given the combined range of programs, the building is furnished with Sellex chairs, stools, and tables. This includes multiple Fast Tables and Slam Chairs, both lightweight, minimalistic and comfortable designs that can be easily assembled in many different configurations and thus adapt to multifunctional, flexible open spaces – just like today’s modern office concept.

DIDA Move Pro & Master Pro Comfort Chair / Federico Giner

When it comes to choosing the right office chair, comfort is crucial for work efficiency. Therefore, Federico Giner created the DIDA Move Pro, a polypropylene, steel structure chair that is designed to promote good posture (based on anthropometric and ergonomic studies). Since it includes wheels, armrests and is height adjustable, it provides customizable comfort and easy mobility. On the other hand, the Master Pro Comfort Chair is a wooden alternative with similar characteristics, also being ideal for informal and formal workspaces.

Functional and visually appealing lighting systems

RAMBLER&Co Software Dept. / Nefa Architects

Looking to design a functional and laconic space for software development workers, the main idea for the interior was to create an image of a mathematically clear structure with a minimal set of parts and materials – only in white, black and gray tones. With this in mind, the Link XXL lighting system by Vibia was used for its clean geometric modules, projecting silhouettes and shapes on the ceiling in different depths and sizes. In this way, the fixtures provide even ambient illumination in a unique and dynamic way, enabling focus and creativity in a work environment.

Gazeta.ru News Agency Office / Nefa Architects

As a News Agency office, the design focused on creating a comfortable and multifunctional workspace. This had to be complemented with a clean aesthetic and good lighting, which is why Vibia’s Wireflow Chandelier was chosen for meeting rooms and lounge areas. Like a modern reinterpretation of the traditional chandelier, the system is characterized by its innovative materials and contemporary technology, combining a sculptural statement piece with highly efficient lighting.

Creative space dividers and decorative elements

MiQ Offices / Melissa Cheing de Sydness Architects

To motivate creativity and interaction between employees, designers generated several open, luminous work areas. Kriskadecor aluminum chains were then added to fulfill various functions, acting as a space divider and a decorative element which complements the company logo with a multi-colored, brilliant-finish gradient. Apart from breaking the neutral color scheme, the chains provide transparency thanks to the shape of the links and volume with a second black layer that faces the stairwell. Thus, it works as a creative solution that adds depth and color in productive areas.

K120 Business Centre / MádiLáncos Studio

Under the objective of converting the inside of a historic building into a modern office, the Business Centre also incorporated Kriskadecor chains. Because the interior courtyard included a wall with electrical mechanisms and exposed pipes, this was the ideal solution to cover the surface with decorative cladding. In satin sand tones, the intricate chains add elegance and visual comfort in the workspace, which is crucial in order to enhance a good work performance.