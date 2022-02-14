Ceramic Art Avenue Taoxichuan Masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects

+ 42

Partners In Charge : David Chipperfield, Martin Reichert, Alexander Schwarz

Project Architects : Ulrike Eberhardt, Franziska Rusch

Project Team : Noriyuki Sawaya, Kawalpreet Singh; Graphics, Visualisation: Konrad Basan, Kerstin Bigalke, Dalia Liksaite

Client : Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group

Grand Theatre Architects : David Chipperfield Architects Berlin & Shanghai

Grand Theatre Partners In Charge : David Chipperfield, Libin Chen, Martin Reichert, Alexander Schwarz (Design lead)

Grand Theatre Project Architects : Ulrike Eberhardt (Concept Design to Construction Documentation Review), Xu Yang (Artistic Site Supervision)

Grand Theatre Project Team : Martina Betzold, Alexander Bellmann, Sandra García Bornholt, Jinhui Huang, Kristin Karig, Levan Kiknavelidze, Anke Lawrence, Hubert Pawela, Maxi Reschke, Julijana Steimle, Nils Stelter; Graphics, Visualisation: Ken Polster, David Wegner

Grand Theatre Local Design Institute : ISA Architecture

Academy Of Music Architects : David Chipperfield Architects Berlin & Shanghai

Academy Of Music Partners In Charge : David Chipperfield, Libin Chen, Martin Reichert, Alexander Schwarz (Design lead)

Academy Of Music Project Architects : Ulrike Eberhardt (Concept Design and Schematic Design), Urs Vogt (Concept Design and Schematic Design), Xu Yang (Construction Documentation Review and Artistic Site Supervision)

Academy Of Music Project Team : Jinhui Huang, Kristin Karig, Cyril Kriwan, Annalisa Massari, Weimiao Li, Rongxing Lin, Haoran Lyu, Rosa Piepoli, Franziska Rusch, Juliane Schwarz; Graphics, Visualisation: Ken Polster, David Wegner

Hotel Architects : David Chipperfield Architects Berlin & Shanghai

Hotel Parners In Charge : David Chipperfield, Libin Chen, Martin Reichert, Alexander Schwarz (Design lead)

Hotel Project Architects : Ulrike Eberhardt (Concept Design), Anke Lawrence (Concept Design), Xu Yang (Schematic Design to Artistic Site Supervision)

Hotel Project Team : Fang Cui, Stefano Didaniel, Weimiao Li, Rongxing Lin, Haoran Lyu, Rosa Piepoli, Juliane Schwarz, Ziyang Xu, Hanyu Zheng

City : Jing De Zhen Shi

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. Situated close to the city centre, the urban heritage of Jingdezhen includes an extensive area with large factory buildings from the local porcelain production in the middle of the 20th century. In the first project phase, the existing buildings in the western part of the site were refurbished and developed to become a lively and public place within the urban fabric. With new functions such as a museum, porcelain shops, and a ceramics market, the area forms a connection to its industrial past.

In a second project phase, the eastern side is transformed into a campus for the performing arts with colleges, performance venues, and further infrastructure. David Chipperfield Architects Berlin developed a master plan for this area, not only preserving and converting the existing buildings for re-use but also complementing the urban quarter with new buildings to gain a contemporary presence as part of the broader city context.

A pedestrian promenade leading through the centre of the former production site and a boulevard to its west open up the area in a north-south direction. Along the boulevard, new public buildings are placed such as a Grand Theatre with two venues to the north and a hotel complex and library to the south, establishing the campus as a new city landmark. The new buildings complement the cultural institutions housed in the historic factory spaces, such as the music academy at the heart of the campus. In addition to these public uses, shops and residential buildings are also provided, including student accommodation.

The public character of the inner-city campus is primarily generated by opening the ground levels of the factory buildings to the general public, extending the public outdoor space into the interior. Due to their physical presence and historic relevance for the local porcelain production, the existing industrial buildings give identity and meaning to this area. Their preservation and continued use are therefore essential for the whole master plan.