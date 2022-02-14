We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Tokugawa-cho Guesthouse / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Tokugawa-cho Guesthouse / Tomoaki Uno Architects

© Yasuo Hagiwara© Yasuo Hagiwara© Yasuo Hagiwara© Yasuo Hagiwara+ 51

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Japan
© Yasuo Hagiwara
© Yasuo Hagiwara

The text was written by the project curator with reference to the architect's notes. The Tokugawa-cho guesthouse is a most recent intervention by Tomoaki Uno, in which the practice renovated one family home in Aichi, transforming it into a versatile guesthouse. Trying to make as much with traditional timber construction coupled with new techniques, the architect was able to achieve three new adjoining spaces including a storeroom, tea ceremony house, and a separate office.

© Yasuo Hagiwara
© Yasuo Hagiwara
Site Plan
© Yasuo Hagiwara
© Yasuo Hagiwara
Main House Plan
© Yasuo Hagiwara
© Yasuo Hagiwara

As per his intent to reflect as much of traditional Japanese architecture, Tomoaki Uno engaged a craftsman from Kyoto to assemble the timber post and beam, which was then brought to the site, setting up the Tea Ceremony House. The latter was finished with an earthen as a traditional base woven (or takekomai).

© Yasuo Hagiwara
© Yasuo Hagiwara
Main House Elevations
Other Structures of the Guesthouse reflect a marriage of the traditional original house with contemporary touches, underlined through the Storeroom shape which contrasts with the pre-existing gable roof. The units merge though, with the intentional use of similar materials, finishes, and tones. In fact, adaptation from old to new without eclipsing the historic value of the House seems to be the underlying theme throughout. 

Yagura Gate Elevations
© Yasuo Hagiwara
© Yasuo Hagiwara

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Tokugawa-cho Guesthouse / Tomoaki Uno Architects" 14 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976697/tokugawa-cho-guesthouse-tomoaki-uno-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

