World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Indonesia
  TerraHaus, FugdyBro & Selective Coffee / Studio ASA

TerraHaus, FugdyBro & Selective Coffee / Studio ASA

TerraHaus, FugdyBro & Selective Coffee / Studio ASA

© Leowardistudio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects : Studio ASA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leowardistudio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ikea, Toto, Padi Super Bata
  • Lead Architect : Amelinda Vidyasti
  • Drafting : Nabila Zakaria, Fajar Fauzi
  • Project Manager : Vikra Jayendra
  Architects : Studio ASA
  • Contractor : 745 Work Steel
  • City : Jakarta
  • Country : Indonesia
© Leowardistudio
© Leowardistudio

Text description provided by the architects. TerraHaus, the home of FudgyBro and Selective Coffee is a sample of two brands with totally different characters placed under one roof. How to Blend Coffee Brand with Cold and Sleek ambiance meet Hot Brownies Brand with Warm & Soft ambiance were the main difficulties. 

© Leowardistudio
© Leowardistudio
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
© Leowardistudio
© Leowardistudio

We want this place to be a brand new home for both of them that accommodates their own uniqueness. The design was to demonstrate how we combined two different unique characteristics from each brand into one new fresh design under one roof.

© Leowardistudio
© Leowardistudio

The main entrance contains a cold ambiance of the long alley with a big long mirror on the ceiling in order to create a lookalike long path for the customer before getting to the main area. This area was designed as the beginning element of surprise before they arrived stair that brought them to the second floor.

© Leowardistudio
© Leowardistudio
© Leowardistudio
© Leowardistudio

As customers exit the long alley, they are surrounded by a warm terracotta ambiance that connects each floor by the stair. This area is the main key of the sequence because it has color block terracotta that brings a warm ambiance right after the customer exited from the long cold alley.

© Leowardistudio
© Leowardistudio
Section Diagram
Section Diagram

On the upper level (2nd Floor) as customers leave the warm area, they walk into another cold and sleek ambiance for the coffee place. Concrete, Stainless Steel, and Raw Ceiling are chosen as the main materials for the place. At the end of the coffee place where the coffee bar is placed, we create a warm area from terracotta brick that represents warm coffee fresh from the oven for the customer.

© Leowardistudio
© Leowardistudio

For the Third Floor, we created a nice rooftop garden in order to create a brand new ambiance that contains all of the materials from each floor for customers to enjoy their cup of coffee and brownies with their friends and family under a green yet orange garden. 

© Leowardistudio
© Leowardistudio

