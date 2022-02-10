TerraHaus, FugdyBro & Selective Coffee / Studio ASA

+ 23

Drafting : Nabila Zakaria, Fajar Fauzi

Project Manager : Vikra Jayendra

Architects : Studio ASA

Contractor : 745 Work Steel

City : Jakarta

Country : Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. TerraHaus, the home of FudgyBro and Selective Coffee is a sample of two brands with totally different characters placed under one roof. How to Blend Coffee Brand with Cold and Sleek ambiance meet Hot Brownies Brand with Warm & Soft ambiance were the main difficulties.

We want this place to be a brand new home for both of them that accommodates their own uniqueness. The design was to demonstrate how we combined two different unique characteristics from each brand into one new fresh design under one roof.

The main entrance contains a cold ambiance of the long alley with a big long mirror on the ceiling in order to create a lookalike long path for the customer before getting to the main area. This area was designed as the beginning element of surprise before they arrived stair that brought them to the second floor.

As customers exit the long alley, they are surrounded by a warm terracotta ambiance that connects each floor by the stair. This area is the main key of the sequence because it has color block terracotta that brings a warm ambiance right after the customer exited from the long cold alley.

On the upper level (2nd Floor) as customers leave the warm area, they walk into another cold and sleek ambiance for the coffee place. Concrete, Stainless Steel, and Raw Ceiling are chosen as the main materials for the place. At the end of the coffee place where the coffee bar is placed, we create a warm area from terracotta brick that represents warm coffee fresh from the oven for the customer.

For the Third Floor, we created a nice rooftop garden in order to create a brand new ambiance that contains all of the materials from each floor for customers to enjoy their cup of coffee and brownies with their friends and family under a green yet orange garden.