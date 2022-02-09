We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. House in La Calera / Plan:b arquitectos

House in La Calera / Plan:b arquitectos

Save this project
House in La Calera / Plan:b arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

© Alejandro Arango© Alejandro Arango© Alejandro Arango© Alejandro Arango+ 30

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
La Calera, Colombia
  • Architects : Plan:b arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  257
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Arango
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Decoblock
  • Project Direction : Verónica Mesa
  • Design Team : Sebastián González, Laura Kate Correa, Cristian Camacho, Leyre Vicente, Natasha Álvarez
  • Structural Design : Orange Ingeniería Estructural
  • Construction : Métrica Constructores
  • City : La Calera
  • Country : Colombia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. This project's challenge consisted of designing a compact house adapted to the irregular geometry of the lot, its changing levels, and regulation with a strict limit of the built area on the first floor. We leave the only small flat space of the lot for the parking. In this way, we cut the sloping area of the land (45% slope), generating a terrace to locate a longitudinal volume, taking advantage of the best views of the natural landscape.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Section - AA
Section - AA
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

We defined a section with three levels: the first, in contact with the land, houses the social areas, services, and two small offices with independent access; the second, connected to the access terrace using a bridge, have the hall and the rooms; and the third, more private, houses a study and a terrace open to the landscape. The house section has two sloping roofs in the longitudinal direction of the house, allowing greater height in the main room and space for technical areas. To avoid retaining walls and humidity, we arranged the volume of the house in an exempt manner on the ground.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
Plan - Second floor
Plan - Second floor
Save this picture!
Section - FF
Section - FF
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Its compact volume and black concrete block walls gain temperature slowly during the day and lose it little by little during the night, consistently responding to the area's tropical, cold and rainy climate. We carefully study the position and geometry of each balcony, window, or terrace, connecting the house with the surrounding rural context.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Plan:b arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "House in La Calera / Plan:b arquitectos" [Casa en La Calera / Plan:b arquitectos] 09 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976451/house-in-la-calera-plan-b-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream