From Facades to Furniture: Architects and Designers Using Glass to Create Modern Spaces

Save this picture! The black reflective glass used in the Guiyang Zhongshuge bookstore creates a magical hall of mirrors for readers to lose themselves. Image © Shao Feng

The glass-shatter sound effect has been a mainstay of classic comedy routines for a long time. Whenever a lightweight prop object flies off-screen or stage, it inevitably smashes through glass a beat later. Right now, it’s still amusing, if harmlessly ludicrous, but before long, the idea of a rogue schoolchild’s rogue football shattering through a neighbor’s window will be met only with query and disdain.

This is because modern glass products are completely different from their ancestry. Strong and stable yet pliable, and able to accurately position themselves anywhere on the road from transparency to opacity. All are characteristics that make glass eminently suitable for old and new applications, in both the worlds of architecture and interiors.