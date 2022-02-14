We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Facades to Furniture: Architects and Designers Using Glass to Create Modern Spaces

From Facades to Furniture: Architects and Designers Using Glass to Create Modern Spaces

Save this article
From Facades to Furniture: Architects and Designers Using Glass to Create Modern Spaces

The glass-shatter sound effect has been a mainstay of classic comedy routines for a long time. Whenever a lightweight prop object flies off-screen or stage, it inevitably smashes through glass a beat later. Right now, it’s still amusing, if harmlessly ludicrous, but before long, the idea of a rogue schoolchild’s rogue football shattering through a neighbor’s window will be met only with query and disdain.

This is because modern glass products are completely different from their ancestry. Strong and stable yet pliable, and able to accurately position themselves anywhere on the road from transparency to opacity. All are characteristics that make glass eminently suitable for old and new applications, in both the worlds of architecture and interiors.

Keep reading 'From Facades to Furniture: Architects and Designers Using Glass to Create Modern Spaces' on Architonic.

About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "From Facades to Furniture: Architects and Designers Using Glass to Create Modern Spaces" 14 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976385/from-facades-to-furniture-architects-and-designers-using-glass-to-create-modern-spaces> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream