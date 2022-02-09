We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Architecture for the Performing Arts: 15 Venues in Mexico

Broadly speaking, the performing arts are all those disciplines that take place on a stage, although the main ones are dance, theatre and music. However, parades, religious processions, holiday celebrations and carnivals also have a clear scenic quality. That is why the stage space is so important not only for the presentations of these disciplines but also for carrying out a whole bodily and spatial process that is supported by the architecture.

Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Jaime NavarroCentro Cultural Teopanzolco / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime NavarroEl Plaza Condesa / Muñohierro + Esrawe Studio. Image © Paul RiveraFrontón México / Moyao Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro+ 14

Within what is considered architecture for the performing arts, we can find theatres, cinemas, amphitheatres, cultural centres and auditoriums, whose purpose is to provide a comfortable and functional space for the people on stage but also for a large number of spectators. There are several aspects to consider in the design such as acoustics, isoptics and the correct spatial distribution. This is why we have compiled a list of 15 buildings with different examples that will help you better understand the relationship between architecture and the performing arts. Read on for the complete list.

Frontón México / Moyao Architects

Frontón México / Moyao Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro
Frontón México / Moyao Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Anahuac Mexicanesque Cultural Centre / Grinberg + Topelson Architects + Broissin

Centro cultural mexiquense Anahuac / Grinberg + Topelson Arquitectos + Broissin. Image © Alexandre d’ La Roche
Centro cultural mexiquense Anahuac / Grinberg + Topelson Arquitectos + Broissin. Image © Alexandre d' La Roche

Palace for Mexican Music / Alejandro Medina Arquitectura + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos + Muñoz arquitectos + Quesnel arquitectos

Palacio de la Música / Alejandro Medina Arquitectura + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos + Muñoz arquitectos + Quesnel arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque
Palacio de la Música / Alejandro Medina Arquitectura + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos + Muñoz arquitectos + Quesnel arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos

Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro
Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA

Centro Cultural Teopanzolco / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro
Centro Cultural Teopanzolco / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro

La Teatrería / BBL Architects

La Teatrería / BBL Arquitectos . Image © Bartek Lewicki
La Teatrería / BBL Arquitectos . Image © Bartek Lewicki

Plaza Mariana / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise

Plaza Mariana / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise. Image Cortesía de FR-EE
Plaza Mariana / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise. Image Cortesía de FR-EE

Blackberry Auditorium / Estudio Atemporal

Auditorio Blackberry / Estudio Atemporal. Image © Luis Gallardo
Auditorio Blackberry / Estudio Atemporal. Image © Luis Gallardo

Cervantes Theater / Ensamble Studio

Teatro Cervantes / ENSAMBLE STUDIO. Image © Roland Halbe
Teatro Cervantes / ENSAMBLE STUDIO. Image © Roland Halbe

Rehabilitation of "La Concha Acústica" of Agua Azul Park / S2 Architecture

Rehabilitación de "La Concha Acústica" del Parque Agua Azul / S2 Arquitectura. Image © Carlos Garza
Rehabilitación de "La Concha Acústica" del Parque Agua Azul / S2 Arquitectura. Image © Carlos Garza

Cineteca Nacional Siglo XXI / Rojkind Arquitectos

Cineteca Nacional Siglo XXI / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Paul Rivera
Cineteca Nacional Siglo XXI / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Paul Rivera

CCD Digital Culture Centre / at103

Centro de Cultura Digital CCD / at103. Image Cortesía de at103
Centro de Cultura Digital CCD / at103. Image Cortesía de at103

El Plaza Condesa / Muñohierro + Esrawe Studio

El Plaza Condesa / Muñohierro + Esrawe Studio. Image © Paul Rivera
El Plaza Condesa / Muñohierro + Esrawe Studio. Image © Paul Rivera

