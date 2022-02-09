Architecture for the Performing Arts: 15 Venues in Mexico

Save this picture! Palacio de la Música / Alejandro Medina Arquitectura + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos + Muñoz arquitectos + Quesnel arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Broadly speaking, the performing arts are all those disciplines that take place on a stage, although the main ones are dance, theatre and music. However, parades, religious processions, holiday celebrations and carnivals also have a clear scenic quality. That is why the stage space is so important not only for the presentations of these disciplines but also for carrying out a whole bodily and spatial process that is supported by the architecture.

Within what is considered architecture for the performing arts, we can find theatres, cinemas, amphitheatres, cultural centres and auditoriums, whose purpose is to provide a comfortable and functional space for the people on stage but also for a large number of spectators. There are several aspects to consider in the design such as acoustics, isoptics and the correct spatial distribution. This is why we have compiled a list of 15 buildings with different examples that will help you better understand the relationship between architecture and the performing arts. Read on for the complete list.

Save this picture! Frontón México / Moyao Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Centro cultural mexiquense Anahuac / Grinberg + Topelson Arquitectos + Broissin. Image © Alexandre d’ La Roche

Save this picture! Palacio de la Música / Alejandro Medina Arquitectura + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos + Muñoz arquitectos + Quesnel arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Centro Cultural Teopanzolco / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! La Teatrería / BBL Arquitectos . Image © Bartek Lewicki

Save this picture! Plaza Mariana / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise. Image Cortesía de FR-EE

Save this picture! Auditorio Blackberry / Estudio Atemporal. Image © Luis Gallardo

Save this picture! Teatro Cervantes / ENSAMBLE STUDIO. Image © Roland Halbe

Save this picture! Rehabilitación de "La Concha Acústica" del Parque Agua Azul / S2 Arquitectura. Image © Carlos Garza

Save this picture! Cineteca Nacional Siglo XXI / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Paul Rivera

Save this picture! Centro de Cultura Digital CCD / at103. Image Cortesía de at103