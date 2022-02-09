Broadly speaking, the performing arts are all those disciplines that take place on a stage, although the main ones are dance, theatre and music. However, parades, religious processions, holiday celebrations and carnivals also have a clear scenic quality. That is why the stage space is so important not only for the presentations of these disciplines but also for carrying out a whole bodily and spatial process that is supported by the architecture.
Within what is considered architecture for the performing arts, we can find theatres, cinemas, amphitheatres, cultural centres and auditoriums, whose purpose is to provide a comfortable and functional space for the people on stage but also for a large number of spectators. There are several aspects to consider in the design such as acoustics, isoptics and the correct spatial distribution. This is why we have compiled a list of 15 buildings with different examples that will help you better understand the relationship between architecture and the performing arts. Read on for the complete list.
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture for the Performing Arts: 15 Venues in Mexico" [Arquitectura para las artes escénicas: 15 recintos que tienen lugar en México] 09 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976332/architecture-for-the-performing-arts-15-venues-in-mexico> ISSN 0719-8884