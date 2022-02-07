We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. House in La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos

House in La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos

Save this project
House in La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos

© Alejandro Arango© Alejandro Arango© Alejandro Arango© Alejandro Arango+ 46

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Amaga, Colombia
  • Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Alejandro Arango
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alfarera Pueblo Viejo, Casa Medina, Corona, Distecsa
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
  • Project Direction:Cristian Camacho, Verónica Mesa
  • Work Team:Laura Kate Correa, Sebastián González, Leyre Vicente
  • Structural Design:Plexus / Ingeniería Integral
  • Builder:Plomada Constructores
  • Client:Familia Mesa
  • City:Amaga
  • Country:Colombia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge in this project was to design a compact and affordable country house with local technology and connected to the surrounding mountainous and tropical context. First, we defined the position of the house following strict setbacks regulation and taking advantage of a previously made earthwork. We located the built volume on a narrow strip of land surrounded by native forests and on the existing flat terrace. In this way, the social area faces the distant landscape to the north, and the house does not cast shadows on the pool at any time.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Next, we articulated the lot and the house through a sequence of interconnected spaces: parking, palm garden, swimming pool, terrace, pergola, double-height social area, low patio, rooms, rear garden, native forest. This sequence allows the house to function extroverted and open to the landscape, or introverted and focused on the courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

We designed the social areas as open spaces without enclosures, although the kitchen has a large sliding wooden door that opens to integrate the kitchen and the service area into the daily use of the house. Between the dining room and the patio, a door allows the private spaces to be closed, isolating the rooms at night or when the house is not used.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Finally, we designed the house section through two sloped and parallel roofs, the first over the living room and dining room and the second over the three rear rooms. As a whole, these roofs function like those of a small industrial warehouse, allowing natural light access, cross ventilation, and hot air outlet in the highest areas. A circular volume located at the western end houses a water reserve tank.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

With simple materials: bricks and ceramic tiles from nearby brickyards, perforated concrete blocks, some steel columns and pergola, roof tiles, and certified native wood, the house has an appearance halfway between traditional housing construction and a small industrial building. The red colour highlights and complements the green colour of the surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Plan:b arquitectos
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "House in La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos" [Casa en La Siria / Plan:b arquitectos] 07 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976295/house-in-la-siria-plan-b-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream