Woxsen University / Designhaaus Solutions

Campus, University • Hyderabad, India Architects: Designhaaus Solutions

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Ricken Desai

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Daikin Kohler Kajaria Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Gourav Das, Arvind Kumar

Design Team: Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Gourav Das, Arvind Kumar, Md. Ghouse, Sandeep Kumawat, Tarun Kumar Duddala, Sanjay Kumar

Architects: Designhaaus Solutions

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Although being an institute, Woxsen University is more than just classrooms and studios. Its patiently designed elements combine to form a robust appeal while maintaining the required scale and purpose of the project.

As spaces are necessary for gatherings and social interactions to urban life, architecture plays as a catalyst to encourage understanding and curiosity, a place where ideas are celebrated - a Library. The exact philosophy was followed by the architects to create a library spread across 50,000 sq. ft with world class amenities and interiors. This library is a part of Woxsen university spread across 200 acres and thus had to be exemplary in terms of scale and upgrading the townscape.

To strengthen the existing infrastructure, the volume was kept open to provide transparency. Due to its volume and dynamic identity, the building fits naturally along with its composite structure use of steel and concrete. Structure wise, a leap in design was taken in the form of coffered slab which we could use to incorporate a larger span cantilever.

The design process involved creating double height spaces to create an illusion of every space being on one level. This was achieved by constructing slabs in a way which creates voids in 4 floors giving an optical illusion, also making sure the visibility is maintained throughout. This, in turn, allows more light and ventilation inside the building and strengthens the building's role in being sustainable. 80% of the façade is double glazed to allow penetration of sunlight. This also reduces energy consumption as use of artificial lighting is brought down.

North light clerestories have been provided at intervals to reduce the temperature of the rooms by providing an outlet for the heat to escape. Solar panels have been provided on the roof as an alternative electricity supply. Planter boxes have been accommodated along the glazing to maintain a cooler and healthy environment and as a natural screen against harsh light and visual accessibility.

An open plan concept is followed to increase flexibility in terms of functionality and at the same time reduces construction costs. Facilities like coffee shop, reading nooks have been carefully designed in the library building encouraging students to spend more time creating ideas. New age technology has been incorporated in the campus considering the current pandemic times. Facilities like robotic systems for book arrangement and e-books reduces human contact thus reducing chances of students catching the virus.