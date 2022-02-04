Winy Maas and Theobert van Boven Lead the Transformation of Their Former High School

MVRDV founding partner Winy Maas and Theobert van Boven of Van Boven Architecten, two alumni of Gymnasium Beekvliet, are leading the transformation of their former highschool in the Dutch village of Sint-Michielsgestel. In addition to the renovation of the existing building, the design features a flowing, colourful extension accommodating a new auditorium, as well as art and culture facilities providing students with an engaging learning environment. The new structure features a printed façade showcasing artwork by Canadian visual artist Ian Kirkpatrick that provides a record of the school's 200 years of history while creating a new focal point for the school and region.

The new addition to the school extends a roof structure, bringing it to ground level, thus reconfiguring the main entrance and improving circulation within the premises. The project incorporates a new auditorium, an adaptable stage and a kitchen, together with additional spaces for regular school activities. "The auditorium with its curved shape, the printed façade, and the view of the pond that is characteristic of Beekvliet mean that this school will now also be located in a building that matches its stature," says architect Theobert van Boven.

It's fantastic to work on a building with which I have such history. This school shaped me strongly – it's a former catholic seminary that transformed into a hip gymnasium and it gave me, coming from a small village, a cosmopolitan perspective. I also think it is great that memories of students, from the past and present, are represented in the mural. Actually, there is a piece of everyone in the region in this building. It really is a reflection of the whole of Sint-Michielsgestel and its surroundings. - MVRDV founding partner Winy Maas

The main design feature of the project is the façade exhibiting artwork by London-based Canadian visual artist Ian Kirkpatrick that illustrates student experiences, as well as references to the surrounding context and the school's history. The illustrations are positioned using a computer scripting technique that links each one to its geographic location. The project is scheduled for completion in July this year.

Project Name: Gymnasium Beekvliet

Location: Sint-Michielsgestel, the Netherlands

Size and Programme: 6,052sqm – Educational including classrooms and auditorium

Architect: MVRDV

Founding Partner in charge: Winy Maas

Director: Gideon Maasland

Design Team: Gijs Rikken, Tobias Tonch, Thijs van Oostrum, Chun Hoi Hui, Michele Tavola, Alessio Palmieri

Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Angelo La Delfa, Luana La Martina, Gianlorenzo Petrini

Co-architect: Van Boven Architecten

Contractor: Peters Bouw en Onderhoud

Project coordination: ICS Adviseurs

Structural engineer: Van de Laar

Installation advisor: Becks

W-installation advisor: Immens

E-installation advisor: Omega

Cost calculation: Multical

Building physics & Acoustics: PBTA

Lighting advisor: Robert Jan Vos

Graphic design: Ian Kirkpatrick with Maartje Berendsen