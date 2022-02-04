We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Hotel Terrestre / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Hotel Terrestre / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Hotel Terrestre / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Text by Mónica Arellano.

Located on the outskirts of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca on the west coast of Mexico and facing the Pacific Ocean is the new project "Hotel Terrestre", designed by the Mexican architecture office Taller de Arquitectura X (TAX) directed by the architect Alberto Kalach in collaboration with Fernanda Romandia and Diana Backal. This new venue of Grupo Habita, which seeks to be 100% powered by solar energy, will open its doors in February 2022.

The complex is made up of seven buildings consisting of fourteen interconnected villas, each with its own private pool. These buildings are immersed in the exuberant flora and fauna of the Oaxacan rainforest, offering impressive views in all directions. “Hotel Terrestre” seeks to be a place for nature and wellness lovers, offering guests relaxation and reconnection through simplicity, beauty and leisure. One of the main design axes was sustainability and the use of locally sourced materials that would reduce the environmental footprint of the project. In addition, climate control methods achieved through innovative construction techniques replace the dependence on air conditioning.

The exteriors are made up of clay, brick, wood and concrete, while the interiors integrate clay and sand, incorporated with the wooden frames of the windows and doors as well as the custom furniture designed by Mexican designer Oscar Hagerman.

The service areas are located on the ground floor of each villa, while the upper floor offers private terraces with hammocks, living areas and swimming pools that project towards the ocean. Additionally, each villa houses a small selection of books which is complemented by a larger library near the reception area.

The vibrant garden embraces a wellness area and an independent open-air restaurant, where the Mexican gastronomic heritage merges with the rich ecology of the region. The wellness area features a circular pool for general use, a long swimming lane, and a hexagonal spa equipped with a cold-water tub and a steam bath, as well as indoor and outdoor showers.

Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico

Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach
Concrete, Brick

