We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Indonesia
  5. Syech Yusuf Discovery Park / andramatin & ARA Studio

Syech Yusuf Discovery Park / andramatin & ARA Studio

Save this project
Syech Yusuf Discovery Park / andramatin & ARA Studio

© Agung Fadriansyah© Agung Fadriansyah© Agung Fadriansyah© Agung Fadriansyah+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space
Indonesia
  • Architects: ARA Studio, andramatin
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50547
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Agung Fadriansyah
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: PT. Semen Bosowa Maros
  • Design Team:Isandra Matin Ahmad, Sovie Khuswah, Dhanie Swaliyaah, Akhyar Maulidan Dz, Hermawan Dasmanto, Mohammad Firmansyah, Nandhita Narendratmaja
  • Main Contractor:PT. Fatimah Indah Utama
  • Planning Consultant:PT. Praprimadani Pratama
  • Country:Indonesia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Agung Fadriansyah
© Agung Fadriansyah

Text description provided by the architects. This project was initiated by the local government who wanted to revitalize the Syech Yusuf Discovery area. The site itself is surrounded by The Grand Mosque, the government office including the mayor’s office which made this area into a central meeting point of governmental activities. Not only that, this location is filled with many sports facilities such as jogging track and a couple of sports fields turning it into a desirable destination even for people from different cities such the people of Makassar during weekend.

Save this picture!
© Agung Fadriansyah
© Agung Fadriansyah

Having surrounded by these facilities, the main concern of the design is to connect the axis between these objects creating a direct circulation path across the site. From a distribution stand point, the pre-existing facilities were not placed accordingly which scattered its users all over the site creating a security problem from low supervision.

Save this picture!
© Agung Fadriansyah
© Agung Fadriansyah
Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
© Agung Fadriansyah
© Agung Fadriansyah
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Agung Fadriansyah
© Agung Fadriansyah

Because of this, the first step that we did was to redesign the distribution of zones. We also add a few additional sports facilities to form its zones. The previously scattered PKL (hawkers) are now centralized in the northern area to emphasize the division of the northern zones. To avoid blocking from the northern zones unto the park that directly borders to site. The cross circulation was then combined with the use of slopping to create viewpoints from elevations scattered across the area.

Save this picture!
© Agung Fadriansyah
© Agung Fadriansyah

These cross circulations created intersections with edges that always meets. The combination of the elevated viewpoints and the slopping track gave the user freedom on choosing possible path and how to use them. Slopping tracks were not only meant as viewpoints to enjoy the scenery, but these elevated slopping tracks also functions as high walls that replaces the functions of fence to keep any kind of balls inbound so the user won’t bother other zones. The usage of gravels was meant to reduce ball rebounds. Both of this intervention allows the zone meant for sport to stay open without any fence around it.

Save this picture!
© Agung Fadriansyah
© Agung Fadriansyah
Save this picture!
Elevation 02
Elevation 02
Save this picture!
© Agung Fadriansyah
© Agung Fadriansyah

Position wise, the tower is placed at the eastern most part of the site. Almost all of the elements and facilities in this design are facing it. This orientation was inspired by “patonro” a headband originated from the people of South Sulawesi. Other than orientation centred to this patonro, the whole area of this site was design with full view of the tower, each element of this site able to frame the main tower. With this goal in mind, the surrounding area was formed more horizontally. Finally the materials used in this design are meant to be textured. This was intended to scatter bounced light so the solid massive form of these site wouldn’t cause harm to the user of site.

Save this picture!
© Agung Fadriansyah
© Agung Fadriansyah

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gowa, Célebes Meridional, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
andramatin
Office
ARA Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceIndonesia
Cite: "Syech Yusuf Discovery Park / andramatin & ARA Studio" 02 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976048/syech-yusuf-discovery-park-andramatin-and-ara-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream