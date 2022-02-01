We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. A Suite in Thao Dien / studio anettai

A Suite in Thao Dien / studio anettai

A Suite in Thao Dien / studio anettai

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Showroom, Apartment Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: studio anettai
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  86
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lam.weavingspaces, Picasso Terrazzo, Vu Hoang Anh, nanoHome
  • Lead Architects: Takahito Yamada, Nobuhiro Inudoh
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The project locates within A high-rise condominium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The unit was turned into a residence/showroom where visitors can stay and experience a collection of furniture and light fixtures- mainly by the renowned Danish furniture brand, Fritz Hansen. The furniture pieces are divided into 5 different functional zones: entrance, living, dining, study and sleeping area, each defined by a different color floor finish. Organic-shaped planters fill up the in-between area with tropical plants that gently separate the open space.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
General Floor Plan
General Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

A tropical showroom - After studying the client’s furniture collection, we think that the furniture pieces not only match with their original modern Scandinavian interiors, but they can also fit perfectly in other foreign environments, for example, an old historical ruin or even in a traditional Japanese house, thanks to their universal and timeless design. Hence, we would like to redefine the collection by presenting them within a new context: the tropics. The visitors can now find the furniture pieces hidden within in a lush rainforest, between winding pathways, rather than a white cube gallery setting.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Creative externalities - A special contractor with high expertise took a crucial role to realize the characteristic in-situ terrazzo floor, through in-depth discussion on pigments, size of aggregates and details. The floor finish transitions seamlessly between the horizontal and the vertical surfaces with a smooth curvy rise, replacing generic skirting. The edgeless corners help create a free-flowing sensation in the space.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Likewise, the built-in wooden furniture specially crafted for the project, and the long linen curtain that covers the sleeping area and existing windows were produced under the supervision of local young talents. Such interventions by others are what we call “creative externalities”, which we always try to pursue as a collective and cooperative design process to achieve something more than a product from catalogs, selected by the architects.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Coexistence - The project departed from what could be called “international” today – modern products with simple geometry. By actively involving other local factors, such as local designers, artisan’s creativity and vibrant tropical plants, the project seeks to achieve an environment where the locality and global phenomenon can coexist, creating a new symbiosis between these two systems as a whole. 

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project location

Address:District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

About this office
studio anettai
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "A Suite in Thao Dien / studio anettai" 01 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976020/a-suite-in-thao-dien-studio-anettai> ISSN 0719-8884

