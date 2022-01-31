The Out School / Studio Infinity

+ 14

Design Team: Yashashree Patil, Komal Mourya

Clients: Vaishali Banthia, Sapna Shah, Little Monarchs

Project Head: Sagar Kulkarni

Architects: Studio Infinity

City: Pune

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Out School is an attempt to explore a new design vocabulary for pre-primary schools. The aesthetics, spatial planning and architectural detailing are a direct response to the constraints that revolved around this project. The client, two dynamic ladies who were running a small pre-primary setup, approached Studio Infinity with a site where they wanted to expand their endeavors into a larger space. This new site was an old dilapidated house, set amidst a residential neighborhood.

The first challenge was to fit in a school's requirements into a house with odd column-beam grid and varying openings which couldn’t be modified. Cost and Time were additional constraints that governed every single decision that was made throughout the course of this project. The space planning which started by first knocking off unwanted walls and toilets eventually turned into making every square foot of the area available (indoor + outdoors) into a multifunctional space. This gave the teachers and students more opportunities to teach and learn at various, levels despite the spatial constraints.

Following the column grid, a central corridor segregates the classrooms and the common activity hall. A series of varying arches & bold colours, overwhelm this zone. While the big front outdoor space is left open for school gatherings and play, the narrow side open spaces are designed to promote learning outside the constraints of a typical four-walled classroom. The rear open space is another attempt to create a zone that can be used in multiple ways, giving the school the freedom and flexibility to explore the non-conventional ways of teaching and grooming these young minds.

Considering the fact that the end-users belonged to the age group of 2-5years, the overall outlook for design thinking was governed by the child anthropometry, playfulness and easy movement. Thus was the furniture designed, the levels were managed and the indoor-outdoor connect was established. Immense detailing went into creating and customizing elements that would act as an aid for teaching/learning like the music wall, sensory path, the alphabets game, etc.

The material palette largely comprised of cement floors, ceramic mosaics, wooden furniture & bamboo pergolas define the earthen tone. Bold colours and natural textures add to the spatial attributes. All these elements together define ‘The Out School’ where an attempt is made to design spaces that will trigger teaching, learning and growth outside the confinement of typical classrooms.