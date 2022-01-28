We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. NSF-E Satelite Office / Kenta Nagai Studio

NSF-E Satelite Office / Kenta Nagai Studio

NSF-E Satelite Office / Kenta Nagai Studio

© Kenta Hasegawa

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Offices Interiors
Yokohama, Japan
  • Architects: Kenta Nagai Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  137
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Kenta Hasegawa
  • Lead Architect: Kenta Nagai
  • Architects:Kenta Nagai Studio
  • City:Yokohama
  • Country:Japan
© Kenta Hasegawa
A restaurant upcycled to the satellite office. Satellite office for NSF-E, a joint venture between SONY and NTT in Yokohama. In order to respond to changes in social conditions, it was required to create a satellite office in a residential area without employees moving to the city center and low cost.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
The site was originally used as a restaurant by the building owner, and it was decided to maintain harmony with the surrounding environment by reusing this existing skeleton as little as possible.
By simply configuring office functions in this space, we can expect sustainable development that can respond to future changes and realize the low cost.

Diagram
Diagram
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
A big table is placed in the open space facing the two side courtyards to create an open work environment where you can feel the connection with the outside, and private space is set up in the area that was originally a kitchen. Employees can choose according to their needs. We also planned to use the height of the existing kitchen floor to control the user's line of sight so that they could feel the connection with the outside through the courtyard no matter where they were.

© Kenta Hasegawa
By making all furniture such as desks with particle board, visual noise is eliminated, and the sound absorption effect of the material characteristics creates a comfortable working environment. We aimed to create a space that cannot be experienced in an office building in the city center, by making the best use of the site conditions and building conditions of a residential area and creating a relationship with the external environment. 

© Kenta Hasegawa
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan

Kenta Nagai Studio
WoodConcrete

Cite: "NSF-E Satelite Office / Kenta Nagai Studio" 28 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975918/nsf-e-satelite-office-kenta-nagai-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

