Casa 7 / Lescano-Puente arqs

Houses • Ringuelet, Argentina Architects: Lescano-Puente arqs

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Luis Barandiaran

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk REHAU ACINDAR , LUSICH E HIJOS , Portobello Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Juan Manuel Puente, Martín Lescano

Structural Engineering: Carlos Albi

Drawing: Dante David Cabral

Enclosures: Rehau

Profile Structure: Gilberto Hermanos

City: Ringuelet

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. An old country house subdivided into 2 plots and located in the heart of Ringuelet with the particularity of being 1.50 meters above the level of the sidewalk is the setting where this house is located.

Through the use of different level plans, it was proposed to articulate a sequence of patios and terraces which graduate from the noisy and busy avenue 7 towards the intimacy and tranquility of the old trees that have so much presence in the place. This unevenness also made it possible to deploy an extensive domestic program on 3 levels: in a basement at -0.75 from street level, the cinema and games room, 1 first level at 1.50 for the entire public sector and already set back by staggering the composition a 2 level with private space.

The proposal has a clear-cut development where a patio of 8 meters x 8 meters regulates the different terraced scales that converge in it, articulating the pedestrian and vehicular accesses. Towards the center of the land, far from the vertiginous avenue, a gallery extends the entire width of the lot and proposes the appropriation of the green landscape.