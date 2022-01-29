We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Casa 7 / Lescano-Puente arqs

Casa 7 / Lescano-Puente arqs

Casa 7 / Lescano-Puente arqs

© Luis Barandiaran© Luis Barandiaran© Luis Barandiaran© Luis Barandiaran+ 17

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Ringuelet, Argentina
  • Architects: Lescano-Puente arqs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Luis Barandiaran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, REHAU, ACINDAR, LUSICH E HIJOS, Portobello
  • Lead Architects: Juan Manuel Puente, Martín Lescano
© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran

Text description provided by the architects. An old country house subdivided into 2 plots and located in the heart of Ringuelet with the particularity of being 1.50 meters above the level of the sidewalk is the setting where this house is located.

© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran

Through the use of different level plans, it was proposed to articulate a sequence of patios and terraces which graduate from the noisy and busy avenue 7 towards the intimacy and tranquility of the old trees that have so much presence in the place. This unevenness also made it possible to deploy an extensive domestic program on 3 levels: in a basement at -0.75 from street level, the cinema and games room, 1 first level at 1.50 for the entire public sector and already set back by staggering the composition a 2 level with private space.

© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran
Plans
Plans
Section - AA
Section - AA
Section - BB
Section - BB
© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran

The proposal has a clear-cut development where a patio of 8 meters x 8 meters regulates the different terraced scales that converge in it, articulating the pedestrian and vehicular accesses. Towards the center of the land, far from the vertiginous avenue, a gallery extends the entire width of the lot and proposes the appropriation of the green landscape.

© Luis Barandiaran
© Luis Barandiaran

Lescano-Puente arqs
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Casa 7 / Lescano-Puente arqs" [Casa 7 / Lescano-Puente arqs] 29 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975876/casa-7-lescano-puente-arqs> ISSN 0719-8884

