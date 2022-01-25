We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Outdoor Classroom Orange 1 / Design-Build Studio

Outdoor Classroom Orange 1 / Design-Build Studio

Outdoor Classroom Orange 1 / Design-Build Studio

© Matt Winquist

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Classrooms
Mesa, United States
  • Teachers In Charge:Felipe Mesa, Catherine Spellman
  • Project Sponsor:Edmundo Soltero
  • Structural Engineer:David Grapsas
  • Electrical Engineer:Affiliated Engineers
  • General Builder:CORE Construction
  • Architectural License:Michael Groves
  • Projects Management:ASU Facilities Development Management, Capital Programs Management Group
  • Students:Mhamad Ali Alaaeddine, Carlee Allen, Nicholas Becerra, Yasmin Ben Abdelkader, Rigoberto Berber-Arias, Ian Clouse, Tyree Dalgai, Alan Estrada, Cristina Garibay, Connor Glass, Rafael Gonzalez, Brandon Grenda, Jacob Jones, Ryan Mackay, Rita Momika, Joshua Odwyer, Justin Palmer, Solana Pearson, Alexis Santana, Annie Torgersen, Megan Van Horn, Mariel Vogliotti, Mckenzi Wilson, Yiming XU, Sarah Zagoury, Tirrel Dandrige, Christopher Fernandez, Tiffany Hartono, Smriti Jain, Vaishali Kalra, Yanela Nunez, Vishaka Tuljapurkar
  • City:Mesa
© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

Text description provided by the architects. In our Design-Build Studio / Spring 2021, we understood improvisation as the erratic and collaborative process that a group of two professors, thirty-three students, and a diverse team of consultants carried out to make the "Orange 1" project a reality.

© Matt Winquist

This small-format building, located on the University campus, will function as an outdoor classroom for educational and leisure activities during Covid-19 and beyond. It is an excellent example to understand improvisation as an activity always linked and in tension with the constraints: the client, the budget, and some technical limitations imposed various relevant aspects of the project. These include such aspects as the methods of construction, participation of students and faculty, general shape, size, material, color, and primary program.

© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist
Planta baja
Planta baja
Secciones
Secciones
© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist
Axonometría despiece
Axonometría despiece
Model 01
Model 01
Modelo 02
Modelo 02
© Design-Build Studio
© Design-Build Studio

With these constraints in mind, our team made decisions about the design of the building including the variation of the façades, the spacing of screen members, and the geometry of the roofs and columns. The resulting project is a permeable building, resistant and adapted to the climatic conditions of the desert, and open to multiple uses.

© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

Project location

Address:Arizona State University, Polytechnic Campus, Sustainable Projects Community Garden, Mesa, Arizona, United States

Cite: "Outdoor Classroom Orange 1 / Design-Build Studio" [Aula al aire libre Orange 1 / Design-Build Studio] 25 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975618/outdoor-classroom-orange-1-design-build-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

