We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Sacred Light: New Cathedrals Rethinking Modern Worship

Sacred Light: New Cathedrals Rethinking Modern Worship

Save this article
Sacred Light: New Cathedrals Rethinking Modern Worship

Architecture has long been designed to symbolize and venerate shared values and beliefs. This is especially true in cathedrals and places of worship, structures that exists across environmental, economic and cultural boundaries. These buildings encompass ritual and gathering as they explore the relationship between human experience and the divine. Today, cathedrals are being reimagined for contemporary life and new building traditions.

© Yves MernierCourtesy of SOM© Adam Mørk© Peter Cook+ 9

Save this picture!
© Phil Boorman
© Phil Boorman

As monuments to congregation and light, cathedrals are churches that contains the cathedra (Latin for 'seat') of a bishop and serve as the central church of a diocese, conference, or episcopate. They also usually span different Christian denominations, from Anglican and Eastern Orthodox to Catholic. It's important to note that cathedrals did not become universal within entities like the Western Catholic Church until the 12th century. It was at this point that they developed institutional structures and architectural forms distinct from parish churches, monastic churches, and episcopal residences. As the following designs showcase, more recent cathedrals build upon tradition by rethinking the past and reinterpreting spaces for gathering and worship.

Fratry Building Renovation at Carlisle Cathedral / Feilden Fowles

Save this picture!
© Peter Cook
© Peter Cook

A new entrance to the refurbished Fratry hall and undercroft has been created, reached through a newly built red sandstone entrance pavilion and link structure connecting old and new. The project, completed following a long gestation (the cathedral has been working on it for 15 years, and the architects for the last six), gives the Fratry renewed purpose and welcomes the public for the first time, enriching the cathedral’s benefits to the wider community. 

Cathedral of the Northern Lights / schmidt hammer lassen architects + LINK arkitektur

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, inaugurated the Cathedral of the Northern Lights situated in the Norwegian town of Alta approximately 500 km north of the Arctic Circle. Even before the inauguration, the 47-metre-high cathedral, designed by schmidt hammer lassen architects in cooperation with Link Arkitektur, was perceived as a symbol and an architectural landmark for the entire area.

The Cathedral of Christ the Light / SOM

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

The Cathedral of Christ the Light resonates as a place of worship and instills a sense of solace, spiritual renewal, and respite from the secular world — a sanctuary in the broadest sense of the word. Located in downtown Oakland, and composed of a 1,350-seat sanctuary with side chapels, a baptistery, and dependencies, the cathedral honors its religious and civic obligations to both the Catholic Diocese and the city.

Cathedral of Créteil Extension / Architecture-Studio

Save this picture!
© Yves Mernier
© Yves Mernier

In 2009, on the initiative of Bishop Santier, the diocesan association of Créteil, supported by the Chantiers du Cardinal, opted for an ambitious project to expand the cathedral of Notre-Dame de Créteil. Conceived by Charles-Gustave Stoskopf, holder of the Prix de Rome, this architecture is typical of the 1970s when “the theology of blending-in” prevailed at the time. It is part of the contemporary heritage of the City of Créteil.

Sacred Heart Cathedral of Kericho / John McAslan + Partners

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Completed at the end of 2015, Kericho Cathedral is located in Kenya, approximately 250km South-West of Nairobi. It lies within the Highlands, west of the Great Rift Valley, enjoying magnicent views across tea plantations and surrounding hills. The Diocese was established in 1995 with a growing congregation and is led by the Most Reverend Bishop Emmanuel Okombo. The Cathedral’s design creates a unique and sacred place for a congregation of 1,500 seated celebrants participating in the liturgy of the Roman Catholic Mass under one giant unifying roof. 

Clifton Cathedral / Purcell

Save this picture!
© Phil Boorman
© Phil Boorman

Purcell completed repairs to the Roman Catholic Cathedral Church of SS. Peter and Paul in Clifton, Bristol, making Britain’s last major church building watertight for the first time. Purcell worked closely with the client, Clifton Diocese, to improve the internal environment while respecting the architecture of the brutalist structure, with detailed design proposals that harmonize with the richness of the iconic building.

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Sacred Light: New Cathedrals Rethinking Modern Worship" 20 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975440/sacred-light-new-cathedrals-rethinking-modern-worship> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream