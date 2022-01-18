We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. Đen Đá Quang Trung / KSOUL Studio

Đen Đá Quang Trung / KSOUL Studio

Save this project
Đen Đá Quang Trung / KSOUL Studio

© Valor Studio© Valor Studio© Valor Studio© Valor Studio+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: KSOUL Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Valor Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: An Cuong, Dulux, Kohler, EUROTO, VietTiles
  • Lead Architect: Huynh The Nguyen
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. When talking about Den Da coffee, most of the customers will immediately remember the highlights of the atmosphere from both old and modern Saigon. That is the reason why Ksoul continues to get inspiration from distinctive colors and details of Saigon to bring back the integrity of the chain, and also bring the customers a new atmosphere of the newest Den Da coffee store – Den Da Quang Trung. 

Save this picture!
© Valor Studio
© Valor Studio
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Valor Studio
© Valor Studio

We use the colors which are easily seen in old houses, moss green and burnt yellow, as the main tone color for the atmosphere here. We also coordinate with wind cotton tiles with terracotta material on the facade and part of the window to catch the evening sunlight, making the space more lively and warm. It is not an exaggeration to compare Ksoul as a painter, with emotional drawings for this construction, from the old brick background material that is paved for the entire store to the division of space, which also intends to be arranged like a real “home”.

Save this picture!
© Valor Studio
© Valor Studio
Save this picture!
© Valor Studio
© Valor Studio

On the ground floor, Ksoul has adjusted the old wall into an iron frame system with a moss green color, like the window frame that we often use.  With the drink prep area is also built with old brick cards, it is not difficult to immediately think of the old wood stoves that our Grandma and Mother frequent. Going to the upper floor, Ksoul subtly integrates the brand image into the stair handle with a large stylized D character with the blue color. On this floor, Ksoul arranges the space like a living room, with a more modern color scheme.

Save this picture!
© Valor Studio
© Valor Studio

Bamboo and rattan wooden chairs with round tables and stylized legs, sofas with glass tables are the combination we use, which create a comfortable atmosphere for the customers and also utilize the space here. Especially, we have to mention about the decor area with the iron locker has been treated with rust - an extremely expensive detail as a nostalgic highlight for the whole "living room" space of old houses, with wooden TV table, or a safe full of old newspapers, thermos, and old cassettes.

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

Also at this location, the image of the brand's slogan has also been shown very harmoniously by Ksoul, with warm yellow light by the latest line of silicon led lights on the market, highlighting the position for the customers to take pictures when they want to check-in at Den Da. “The old house” of Den Da also has a rooftop, which every old house has, with a comfortable atmosphere created by a big group table with trees in the center, suitable for family or friend gatherings. There are also single tables for couples who want to enjoy the sunset here. 

Save this picture!
© Valor Studio
© Valor Studio

Den Da is a companion who entrusted Ksoul with the task of designing a chain of stores to further develop in the F&B market. Coming to Ksoul, we, not only design based on the brand's criteria, but we also put ourselves in the position of the customer when experiencing the space to complete the most optimal drawing.

Save this picture!
© Valor Studio
© Valor Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:ward 10, 177 Quang Trung, Phường 10, Gò Vấp, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KSOUL Studio
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "Đen Đá Quang Trung / KSOUL Studio" 18 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975239/den-da-quang-trung-ksoul-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream