Đen Đá Quang Trung / KSOUL Studio

Design Team: Ksoul Studio

Clients: Đen Đá Vietnam

Architects: Ksoul Studio

Engineering Office: Ksoul Studio

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. When talking about Den Da coffee, most of the customers will immediately remember the highlights of the atmosphere from both old and modern Saigon. That is the reason why Ksoul continues to get inspiration from distinctive colors and details of Saigon to bring back the integrity of the chain, and also bring the customers a new atmosphere of the newest Den Da coffee store – Den Da Quang Trung.

We use the colors which are easily seen in old houses, moss green and burnt yellow, as the main tone color for the atmosphere here. We also coordinate with wind cotton tiles with terracotta material on the facade and part of the window to catch the evening sunlight, making the space more lively and warm. It is not an exaggeration to compare Ksoul as a painter, with emotional drawings for this construction, from the old brick background material that is paved for the entire store to the division of space, which also intends to be arranged like a real “home”.

On the ground floor, Ksoul has adjusted the old wall into an iron frame system with a moss green color, like the window frame that we often use. With the drink prep area is also built with old brick cards, it is not difficult to immediately think of the old wood stoves that our Grandma and Mother frequent. Going to the upper floor, Ksoul subtly integrates the brand image into the stair handle with a large stylized D character with the blue color. On this floor, Ksoul arranges the space like a living room, with a more modern color scheme.

Bamboo and rattan wooden chairs with round tables and stylized legs, sofas with glass tables are the combination we use, which create a comfortable atmosphere for the customers and also utilize the space here. Especially, we have to mention about the decor area with the iron locker has been treated with rust - an extremely expensive detail as a nostalgic highlight for the whole "living room" space of old houses, with wooden TV table, or a safe full of old newspapers, thermos, and old cassettes.

Also at this location, the image of the brand's slogan has also been shown very harmoniously by Ksoul, with warm yellow light by the latest line of silicon led lights on the market, highlighting the position for the customers to take pictures when they want to check-in at Den Da. “The old house” of Den Da also has a rooftop, which every old house has, with a comfortable atmosphere created by a big group table with trees in the center, suitable for family or friend gatherings. There are also single tables for couples who want to enjoy the sunset here.

Den Da is a companion who entrusted Ksoul with the task of designing a chain of stores to further develop in the F&B market. Coming to Ksoul, we, not only design based on the brand's criteria, but we also put ourselves in the position of the customer when experiencing the space to complete the most optimal drawing.