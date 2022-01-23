Eucalyptus House / Ultravioleta - Arquitetura sem Filtro

+ 29

Project Team: David Monaro, Felipe Fiorotti, Giovanna Domingues Stocco e Giovanni Augusto Correr Mazzini

Clients: Gabriela Pecchio e Felipe Pecchio

Engineering: Grupo Coname

Collaborators: Club Design Décor e Gpto designLab

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house has a young and urban soul and the project was designed around the existing vegetation on the land. The main idea was to bring inside what was outside and vice versa because the residents and us believe that the house of the future is one that embraces freedom. The big difference, in addition to the materials, is the roof, metallic with a mixed cedar lining and with a huge inclination.

The lowest point of the roof is at the highest point of the land, precisely for better rainwater capture. And not only that! With the slope of this roof, we gain in the thermal comfort of the house (we managed to reduce the use of air conditioning by half), which will always be fresh throughout the year.

When they handed us the land, the first thing they told us was: we want to preserve the eucalyptus trees, the fruit tree, the palm tree, and whatever else. From there, we understand that construction would be a supporting role and nature would have the main role. We use, and value, the materials in their natural version (the exposed block on the walls, the cobogós made from the block itself, the small tiles on the floor with historical details, the ceiling and deck in mixed cedar, and the furniture in demolition wood), which brought us a lot of identities.