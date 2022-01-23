We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Eucalyptus House / Ultravioleta - Arquitetura sem Filtro

Eucalyptus House / Ultravioleta - Arquitetura sem Filtro

Eucalyptus House / Ultravioleta - Arquitetura sem Filtro

© Favaro Jr.© Favaro Jr.© Favaro Jr.© Favaro Jr.+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Sustainability
Brazil
  • Architects: Ultravioleta - Arquitetura sem Filtro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1292 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, D&A Vidros e Esquadrias, Grupo Coname, Qualitta Decor Pisos, Trimble Navigation, clubdesigndecor, gptodesignlab
  • Lead Architects: Monique Gayola e Mariana Scarpinatte
  • Project Team:David Monaro, Felipe Fiorotti, Giovanna Domingues Stocco e Giovanni Augusto Correr Mazzini
  • Clients:Gabriela Pecchio e Felipe Pecchio
  • Engineering:Grupo Coname
  • Collaborators:Club Design Décor e Gpto designLab
  • Country:Brazil
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. The house has a young and urban soul and the project was designed around the existing vegetation on the land. The main idea was to bring inside what was outside and vice versa because the residents and us believe that the house of the future is one that embraces freedom. The big difference, in addition to the materials, is the roof, metallic with a mixed cedar lining and with a huge inclination.

© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
Plan
Plan
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

The lowest point of the roof is at the highest point of the land, precisely for better rainwater capture. And not only that! With the slope of this roof, we gain in the thermal comfort of the house (we managed to reduce the use of air conditioning by half), which will always be fresh throughout the year.

© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
Side facade
Side facade
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

When they handed us the land, the first thing they told us was: we want to preserve the eucalyptus trees, the fruit tree, the palm tree, and whatever else. From there, we understand that construction would be a supporting role and nature would have the main role. We use, and value, the materials in their natural version (the exposed block on the walls, the cobogós made from the block itself, the small tiles on the floor with historical details, the ceiling and deck in mixed cedar, and the furniture in demolition wood), which brought us a lot of identities.

© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

Ultravioleta - Arquitetura sem Filtro
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityBrazil
