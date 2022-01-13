We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. BIG, Adjaye Associates, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Asif Khan Studio Are Among the Shortlisted Practices for Barbican Centre's Refurbishment

BIG, Adjaye Associates, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Asif Khan Studio Are Among the Shortlisted Practices for Barbican Centre's Refurbishment

Save this article
BIG, Adjaye Associates, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Asif Khan Studio Are Among the Shortlisted Practices for Barbican Centre's Refurbishment
Save this picture!
© Max Colson Courtesy of Barbican Centre
© Max Colson Courtesy of Barbican Centre

The Barbican Centre is up for a substantial renovation, and the City of London Corporation revealed the five shortlisted teams for the refurbishment of the Brutalist icon, among which are practices like BIG, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Adjaye Associates or Asif Khan Studio. The cultural venue at the heart of the eponymous post-war housing estate in central London was the subject of an international competition aiming to preserve its heritage while upgrading the ageing structure to contemporary requirements and artistic aspirations.

© Max Colson Courtesy of Barbican Centre© Max Colson Courtesy of Barbican Centre© Max Colson Courtesy of Barbican Centre© Peter Dazeley Courtesy of Barbican Centre+ 5

Save this picture!
© Max Colson Courtesy of Barbican Centre
© Max Colson Courtesy of Barbican Centre

Designed by architects Chamberlin, Powell and Bon, the Barbican Centre inaugurated in 1982 represents a world-renowned venue for art, music, theatre, dance and film. The Grade-II listed building now requires significant improvements to continue to meet the needs of “21st-century artists, audiences and communities” and adapt to the evolution of the art practice. The competition launched in September last year seeks to enhance the building’s environmental performance, striving for net-zero operations by 2027, improve accessibility, and bring underutilised spaces to life.

Save this picture!
© Max Colson Courtesy of Barbican Centre
© Max Colson Courtesy of Barbican Centre

The shortlisted teams are as follows:

  • Adjaye Associates, Benedetti Architects and PUP Architects alongside Charcoalblue, David Bonnett, DP9, Nigel Dunnett, OneDotZero, Peter Stewart, The Place Bureau, Transsolar, WSP.
  • Allies and Morrison and Asif Khan Studio alongside Alan Baxter Ltd, Buro Happold, Charcoalblue, Hood Design Studio, Isaac Julien Studio, les éclaireurs.
  • BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group, Avanti Architects, and POoR Collective alongside Applied, Atelier Ten, Barker Langham, Buro Happold, Charcoalblue, People-Friendly Design, Speirs + Major.
  • Diller Scofidio + Renfro, McCloy + Muchemwa, and Purcell alongside Buro Happold, Charcoalblue, David Bonnett, GROSS. MAX., L’Observatoire, Nagata Acoustics, Nigel Dunnett, North Design, Patrick Burnham OBE, The Young Foundation.
  • FCBStudios (Feilden Clegg Bradley), Bureau de Change, Schulze+Grassov, and Thinc alongside AKT II, James Hitchmough, JWE, Max Fordham, Momentum, Nigel Dunnett, Ramboll.

The bidding teams will further develop their responses, and a winning proposal will be announced in April this year. The successful design team will be required to establish a range of options for the project that would account for different budget levels, and that could be delivered in phases.

Save this picture!
© Peter Dazeley Courtesy of Barbican Centre
© Peter Dazeley Courtesy of Barbican Centre

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "BIG, Adjaye Associates, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Asif Khan Studio Are Among the Shortlisted Practices for Barbican Centre's Refurbishment " 13 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975053/big-adjaye-associates-diller-scofidio-plus-renfro-asif-khan-studio-are-among-the-shortlisted-practices-for-barbican-centres-refurbishment> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream