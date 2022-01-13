We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Boathouse / Architectonica Procreate

Boathouse / Architectonica Procreate

Save this project
Boathouse / Architectonica Procreate

© Noaidwin Studio© Noaidwin Studio© Noaidwin Studio© Noaidwin Studio+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Offices, Arts & Architecture
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: Architectonica Procreate
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Noaidwin Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hindware, Jaquar, Mitsubishi Electric, Architectonica, Norisys, Philips, Sun Company, Ultratech, cera
  • Lead Architect: Poonam Jolly
  • Architectural Design: Varsha Sujit
  • Architecture Detail Design:Sanjay Rabari
  • Architecture Graphic Design:Jay Suthsan
  • Interns:Omesh Shankalpara, Kiran Tvvs
  • Manager:Rohit Shah
  • Sustainability Consultant:Falguni Desai
  • Civil Engineer:Hitesh Rathi
  • Carpenter:Davendra Boravat
  • Plumber:Mansukh Agera
  • Electrician:Bimal Rajoria
  • Architects:Architectonica Procreate
  • City:Ahmedabad
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Noaidwin Studio
© Noaidwin Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Boathouse is born out of a desire to provide sustainable solutions to everyday activities for everyone. Placed in a green, serene zone on the outskirts of the city, it was imperative that the design reacted to its surroundings. The first move, therefore, was not to disturb the natural slope on the site. A basement floor created at -1200 level nullified the need to do any filling at all. The basement was planned to be less than the upper floors to have more garden space. A conscious decision was taken to leave the ground as is, with no paving except for pathways having continuous movement. 

Save this picture!
© Noaidwin Studio
© Noaidwin Studio

Concrete as a material was selected to support the devious cantilever slab, and a shear wall system came up. Every material used in the Boathouse is selected only because it is sustainable, inexpensive and the potential of each material is exploited to its breaking point. A combination of recycled timber has been used with exposed fair-faced concrete and RCC and steel support system. The use of factory-made tiles is replaced with terrazzo and oxide flooring, and other finishing materials like laminates are avoided to help reduce the carbon footprint. All finishes are handmade, to encourage employees to skilled and unskilled labor.

Save this picture!
© Noaidwin Studio
© Noaidwin Studio
Save this picture!
Plan - Basement
Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
© Noaidwin Studio
© Noaidwin Studio

The flooring near the pool and on-ramp is made of props cut to 75mm and cast in concrete. The formwork rafters are used as a framework for the partitions and as seats in the pool area. The wooden battens reused four times in formwork were further cut into 10mm thick strips and used as screens on the partitions in bathrooms and other areas. The good pieces which could be salvaged as a whole were used for flooring in the bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Noaidwin Studio
© Noaidwin Studio
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

The next level of optimization was sought by dividing the functions into two clear zones- Living and Services, creating an in-between space. The courtyard communicates horizontally and vertically- physically, visually, and sensually. It becomes a place to travel within the building and also where complete transparency is observed. With welded mesh steel screens on either side, the court is open to elements and cools the air that passes through it. This void is the heart of the house where stale energy is ejected and fresh one pumped in constantly. Most rooms have openings on three sides to allow for better ventilation. To avoid additional sunk slabs in the service block, the entire floor is made up of mild steel pipes, making all plumbing suspended.

Save this picture!
© Noaidwin Studio
© Noaidwin Studio
Save this picture!
© Noaidwin Studio
© Noaidwin Studio

All non-structural walls are partitions or full gazing to ensure maximum daylight into the house, cutting electricity costs. Long horizontal slits are cut in the western wall to minimize glare and maximum sunlight throughout the day. Thermal energy is further optimized by the use of roof gardens, having earth, water, and plants. 

Save this picture!
Axonometric Diagram
Axonometric Diagram

The bio pool, built on the concept of aquaponics, is a space to swim amidst nature. Its delicate ecosystem consists of aquatic plants, fishes, frogs, turtles, and migratory birds. Architecture is a silent witness to the play of this life.

Save this picture!
© Noaidwin Studio
© Noaidwin Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architectonica Procreate
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesArts & ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Boathouse / Architectonica Procreate" 13 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975026/boathouse-architectonica-procreate> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream