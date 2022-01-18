6 Adaptive Reuse Projects That Upcycle Their Space

Save this picture! Apple Tower Theatre / Foster + Partners. Image © Cesar Rubio

Adaptive reuse is the sustainable face of architecture. This visionary process of architectural alchemy allows cities to thrive and remain relevant, without forgetting their past.

Save this picture! Mad Bars House / YOD Group. Image © Yevhenii Avramenko

In fact, a modern environmentalist youth is flooding back into cultural city centers, with periods of urban regeneration in full swing. With many historic buildings falling into disrepair after years of neglect and disuse, there’s an expansive catalog of suitable properties awaiting transformation for those with the bravery to take them on.

Here are six projects that respectfully restore and regenerate, turning something old into something new, without forgetting its history: