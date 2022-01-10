We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
HEI Schools Bangkok / ForX Design Studio

HEI Schools Bangkok / ForX Design Studio

© DOF Sky|Ground© DOF Sky|Ground© DOF Sky|Ground© DOF Sky|Ground+ 45

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Schools
Bangkok, Thailand
© DOF Sky|Ground
Text description provided by the architects. HELSINKI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS (HEI SCHOOLS) is award-winning international kindergarten from Finland, HEI Bangkok is located on Sukhumvit rd. which is a CBD of Bangkok, HEI is designed by following the concept of Nature creating imagination. Scandinavian language is employed not only in Architecture but also in Interior space and decoration.

© DOF Sky|Ground
Plan - Ground Floor
© DOF Sky|Ground
Plan - 1st Floor
© DOF Sky|Ground
Massing and planes in all spaces are chamfered to soften space, furthermore, the Wooden strip is wrapped white massing to separate main space and circulation space. Typical study rooms accommodate teachers to employ teaching media on the fixed walls but restrict children’s imagination, HEI learning space is designed to provoke children’s creativities, there is a big single space which can divide into 4 spaces by using a movable partition, in addition, leaning space is wrapped by a transparent wall. 

© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground
Moreover, a skylight is designed to allow natural light to come into the space and construct children's sense of vision and sense of color. HEI spaces are connected by infinite loop circulation which allowed children to run from the 1st floor to the 2nd and up to the rooftop, children's natural instinct to run is very important for physical learning and avoiding dead ends and blind spots to save children from hiding. 

© DOF Sky|Ground
Diagram 01
© DOF Sky|Ground
HEI schools consist of 5 spaces which are café in front of the school, admin office space beside the drop off area allows staff and teachers to see arrival, canteen space which can adapt to be a meeting room, playground space, which has a green area and swimming pool, is located at the back yard and 2 modules of study room which can divide into 8 spaces. In more detail, tropical architecture ideas are employed to spaces, not only open space on arrival is connected inside space and playground space which allow natural ventilation pass through, but also energy consumption from lighting is reduced by using skylight in study space, corridor, and toilets.

© DOF Sky|Ground
Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

About this office
ForX Design Studio
Office

Wood

Cite: "HEI Schools Bangkok / ForX Design Studio" 10 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974833/hei-schools-bangkok-forx-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

