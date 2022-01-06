Ferdinand Heide Architekt Selected to Design Tallest Building in Frankfurt

Ferdinand Heide Architekt have been selected to develop a high-rise complex in Frankfurt, Germany, following an international design competition. Titled “Millennium Areal”, the winning proposal features two twisted glass towers with a large public space at the ground level, responding to the particularities of the dense site, which include maximization of green areas and unobstructed views for apartments and offices. The project is expected to be complete in 2030 and upon completion, will be Frankfurt's tallest structure.

CA Immo and the City of Frankfurt had initially developed a plan to create a mixed-use building complex with two high-rise buildings and surrounding urban planning. Tower A, which is the highest among the two, is set to feature a mix of commercial and hospitality programs, whereas the lower high-rise, Tower B, is meant to be mostly residential. Public facilities such as food services, retail, and a day-care center are placed in the lower and ground floors to create a lively and inviting community area.

The winning design by Ferdinand Heide imagines the construction of a 280-metre office and hotel tower for Tower A and a 157-metre residential tower for Tower B, along with a block perimeter building in a wood hybrid construction. The towers will be twisted to create spacious terraces and recesses in the building's structure, as well as increase the distances between them, which offer additional lighting in the flats of Tower B and increases the energy yield for photovoltaic systems integrated into its façade. In addition to the public facilities placed at the ground floor, a viewing platform and events space are placed at the very top of Tower A, offering visitors a panoramic view of the city.

The competition organizers had already carried out extensive preliminary studies on all aspects of sustainability, ensuring that the winning design offers resource-saving and climate-friendly operations. This includes an innovative energy concept which regenerates collected energy, whether through the use of large-scale photovoltaic systems on the facades or through the storage and use of internal heat sources of the buildings. In addition, the construction materials are required to be extracted and processed in compliance with ecological and social standards. Based on these requirements, the wood hybrid construction concept of the perimeter block building proposed by the firm requires approximately 20% less concrete and steel than conventional construction methods. In addition, around 3500 photovoltaic modules are placed on the façade and roofs, providing up to 25% of the buildings' electricity needs.

Eight renowned international architectural firms were invited to participate in the architecture competition, which include 3XN Architects, David Chipperfield Architects, Cobe, Herzog & de Meuron, Ingenhoven Architects, OMA, and Schneider + Schumacher Architekten. The jury, chaired by architect Johann Eisele, awarded Copenhagen-based architectural firm Cobe with the second place prize, and gave out honorable mentions to David Chipperfield Architects and Schneider + Schumacher Architekten.