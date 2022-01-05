We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. India
  5. Happyworks Working Pod / Abin Design Studio

Happyworks Working Pod / Abin Design Studio

Save this project
Happyworks Working Pod / Abin Design Studio

© Suryan // Dang© Suryan // Dang© Suryan // Dang© Abin Chaudhuri+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Kolkata, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

Text description provided by the architects. HappyWorks - working pod is a response to the shift in working culture that the world faced in early 2020. With ‘Work From Home’ becoming mandatory at the time, the perception of a viable workspace has found various interpretations. Reducing the current office infrastructure to a space that would only be used for collaborative work, a lot of industries have acclimatized to their employees working offsite long term.

Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

With many offices normalizing, and even preferring, the WFH ethic, the onus of equipping one’s home to suit this mode of employment falls on the individual. In a developing country like ours, it is not always possible for everyone to sustain a comfortable working space within their homes.

Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

In light of this, the working pod’s smart pods provide a formal working environment for those looking for such a solution. The pod houses different types of work stations catering to all i.e. from small groups to individual stations. To balance the work areas, break-out zones with indoor screening, dry café and warming stations, outdoor courtyard, and amphitheater have been incorporated.

Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
Axo Illustration
Axo Illustration

All of these programs seamlessly flow into each other, giving one freedom to choose and maneuver easily. The natural lighting, the shaded courtyard, connects the users to the natural elements and aids in invigorating them. Being modular in design, the pod has been planned at various nodes in Newtown. All that is required is a small parcel of Land.

Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Abin Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesIndia
Cite: "Happyworks Working Pod / Abin Design Studio" 05 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974532/happyworks-working-pod-abin-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream