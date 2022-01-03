We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Nurseries and Children’s Rooms: 20 Examples to Inspire the Imagination

Nurseries and Children’s Rooms: 20 Examples to Inspire the Imagination

Save this article
Nurseries and Children’s Rooms: 20 Examples to Inspire the Imagination
Save this picture!
Casa Jardim / asdesign. Foto: © Rafael Renzo
Casa Jardim / asdesign. Foto: © Rafael Renzo

Apartamento Blue and Glue / HAO Design. Foto: © Hey! CheeseLugar Feliz / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA. Foto: © Helen RossFlinders Lane Apartment / Clare Cousins. Foto: © Lisbeth GrosmannApartamento Taquinho / Lez Arquitetura. Foto: © Júlia Tótoli+ 27

The room for babies or children is a space designed not only for rest and sleep time, but also to encourage imagination, bring symbols that help build perception of the world and, without forgetting, provide fun to the little ones. In addition to sheltering childhood, bringing functionality to this environment and adapting so many functions in the same area often require huge creativity by mothers and fathers, so the search for an architecture professional can be more than welcome.

Today, we separated 20 examples that illustrate different ways of thinking about this room. That demonstrate how concern goes beyond a healthy and safe environment for a child's sleep. Playful equipment such as climbing walls, mirrors, or that are designed to receive interventions - with easy-to-clean surfaces - are some of the elements that stand out alongside artistic walls and furniture designed for children's scale and which also makes the life of the adults who live with the children easier. See all below.

Blue and Glue / HAO Design

Save this picture!
Apartamento Blue and Glue / HAO Design. Foto: © Hey! Cheese
Apartamento Blue and Glue / HAO Design. Foto: © Hey! Cheese

Scenario's House / Scenario Architecture

Save this picture!
Casa Cenário / Scenario Architecture. Foto: © Matt Clayton
Casa Cenário / Scenario Architecture. Foto: © Matt Clayton

Home Wonderland in Shanghai / Wutopia Lab

Save this picture!
Home Wonderland in Shanghai / Wutopia Lab. Foto: © CreatAR Images
Home Wonderland in Shanghai / Wutopia Lab. Foto: © CreatAR Images

Happy Place / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA

Save this picture!
Lugar Feliz / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA. Foto: © Helen Ross
Lugar Feliz / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA. Foto: © Helen Ross

Dwelling Refurbishment in Eindhoven / De Bever Architecten

Save this picture!
Dwelling Refurbishment in Eindhoven / De Bever Architecten. Foto: © Merel van Beukering
Dwelling Refurbishment in Eindhoven / De Bever Architecten. Foto: © Merel van Beukering

Blue Panel Apartment / MAB3 Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Apartamento Painel Azul / MAB3 Arquitetura. Foto: © Mariana Orsi
Apartamento Painel Azul / MAB3 Arquitetura. Foto: © Mariana Orsi

Taquinho Apartment / Lez Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Apartamento Taquinho / Lez Arquitetura. Foto: © Júlia Tótoli
Apartamento Taquinho / Lez Arquitetura. Foto: © Júlia Tótoli

Apartment AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Apartamento AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Foto: © Nelson Kon
Apartamento AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Foto: © Nelson Kon

Garden House / asdesign

Save this picture!
Casa Jardim / asdesign. Foto: © Rafael Renzo
Casa Jardim / asdesign. Foto: © Rafael Renzo

Gabriel and Juliana's Apartment / INÁ Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Apartamento do Gabriel e da Juliana / INÁ Arquitetura. Foto: © Maura Mello
Apartamento do Gabriel e da Juliana / INÁ Arquitetura. Foto: © Maura Mello

Flinders Lane Apartment / Clare Cousins

Save this picture!
Flinders Lane Apartment / Clare Cousins. Foto: © Lisbeth Grosmann
Flinders Lane Apartment / Clare Cousins. Foto: © Lisbeth Grosmann

Bagritsky / Ruetemple

Save this picture!
Bagritsky / Ruetemple. Foto: Cortesia de Ruetemple
Bagritsky / Ruetemple. Foto: Cortesia de Ruetemple

NOMAD 33 / Felipe SS Rodrigues

Save this picture!
NOMAD 33 / Felipe SS Rodrigues. Foto: © Guilherme Pucci
NOMAD 33 / Felipe SS Rodrigues. Foto: © Guilherme Pucci

Tatuí Apartment / Passos Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Apartamento Tatuí / Passos Arquitetura. Foto: © André Mortatti
Apartamento Tatuí / Passos Arquitetura. Foto: © André Mortatti

Arch 103 Apartment / Bohrer Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Apartamento Arch 103 / Bohrer Arquitetura. Foto: © Fellipe Lima
Apartamento Arch 103 / Bohrer Arquitetura. Foto: © Fellipe Lima

Bless Apartment / Bohrer Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Apartamento Bless / Bohrer Arquitetura. Foto: © Eduardo Macarios
Apartamento Bless / Bohrer Arquitetura. Foto: © Eduardo Macarios

Bear House / Onion

Save this picture!
Bear House / Onion. Foto: © Wison Tungthunya
Bear House / Onion. Foto: © Wison Tungthunya

Skycourt House / Keiji Ashizawa Design

Save this picture!
Skycourt House / Keiji Ashizawa Design. Foto: © Takumi Ota
Skycourt House / Keiji Ashizawa Design. Foto: © Takumi Ota

Alfornelos Apartament / Miguel Marcelino

Save this picture!
Apartamento Alfornelos / Miguel Marcelino. Foto: © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo: Lourenço T. Abreu)
Apartamento Alfornelos / Miguel Marcelino. Foto: © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo: Lourenço T. Abreu)

Family House R / LABOR13

Save this picture!
Casa R / LABOR13. Foto: Cortesia de LABOR13
Casa R / LABOR13. Foto: Cortesia de LABOR13

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "Nurseries and Children’s Rooms: 20 Examples to Inspire the Imagination" [Quartos de bebês e crianças: 20 exemplos para inspirar a imaginação] 03 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974422/nurseries-and-childrens-rooms-20-examples-to-inspire-the-imagination> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream