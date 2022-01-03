Nurseries and Children’s Rooms: 20 Examples to Inspire the Imagination

The room for babies or children is a space designed not only for rest and sleep time, but also to encourage imagination, bring symbols that help build perception of the world and, without forgetting, provide fun to the little ones. In addition to sheltering childhood, bringing functionality to this environment and adapting so many functions in the same area often require huge creativity by mothers and fathers, so the search for an architecture professional can be more than welcome.
Today, we separated 20 examples that illustrate different ways of thinking about this room. That demonstrate how concern goes beyond a healthy and safe environment for a child's sleep. Playful equipment such as climbing walls, mirrors, or that are designed to receive interventions - with easy-to-clean surfaces - are some of the elements that stand out alongside artistic walls and furniture designed for children's scale and which also makes the life of the adults who live with the children easier. See all below.
