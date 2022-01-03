Nurseries and Children’s Rooms: 20 Examples to Inspire the Imagination

+ 27

The room for babies or children is a space designed not only for rest and sleep time, but also to encourage imagination, bring symbols that help build perception of the world and, without forgetting, provide fun to the little ones. In addition to sheltering childhood, bringing functionality to this environment and adapting so many functions in the same area often require huge creativity by mothers and fathers, so the search for an architecture professional can be more than welcome.

Today, we separated 20 examples that illustrate different ways of thinking about this room. That demonstrate how concern goes beyond a healthy and safe environment for a child's sleep. Playful equipment such as climbing walls, mirrors, or that are designed to receive interventions - with easy-to-clean surfaces - are some of the elements that stand out alongside artistic walls and furniture designed for children's scale and which also makes the life of the adults who live with the children easier. See all below.

Apartamento Blue and Glue / HAO Design. Foto: © Hey! Cheese

Casa Cenário / Scenario Architecture. Foto: © Matt Clayton

Home Wonderland in Shanghai / Wutopia Lab. Foto: © CreatAR Images

Lugar Feliz / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA. Foto: © Helen Ross

Dwelling Refurbishment in Eindhoven / De Bever Architecten. Foto: © Merel van Beukering

Apartamento Painel Azul / MAB3 Arquitetura. Foto: © Mariana Orsi

Apartamento Taquinho / Lez Arquitetura. Foto: © Júlia Tótoli

Apartamento AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Foto: © Nelson Kon

Apartamento do Gabriel e da Juliana / INÁ Arquitetura. Foto: © Maura Mello

Flinders Lane Apartment / Clare Cousins. Foto: © Lisbeth Grosmann

NOMAD 33 / Felipe SS Rodrigues. Foto: © Guilherme Pucci

Apartamento Tatuí / Passos Arquitetura. Foto: © André Mortatti

Apartamento Arch 103 / Bohrer Arquitetura. Foto: © Fellipe Lima

Apartamento Bless / Bohrer Arquitetura. Foto: © Eduardo Macarios

Skycourt House / Keiji Ashizawa Design. Foto: © Takumi Ota

Apartamento Alfornelos / Miguel Marcelino. Foto: © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo: Lourenço T. Abreu)