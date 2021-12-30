We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ‘Habitar al Margen’, Selected Project for the 2022 Ibero-American Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism

‘Habitar al Margen’, Selected Project for the 2022 Ibero-American Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism

Save this article
‘Habitar al Margen’, Selected Project for the 2022 Ibero-American Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism
  • Written by | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo

Five finalists of the open call were announced on the 9th of December to determine the project that would be in charge of the XII BIAU: Ibero-American Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism 2021 - to be held in Mexico during September 2022 with the collaboration of the Architecture and City Festival, MEXTRÓPOLI.

On the 13th December, the winning project to curate the new edition was announced: 'Habitar al Margen', presented from Spain by Anna Vergés and Guillem Augé (undo), and from Mexico by Raúl Cárdenas and Ana Martínez (ToroLab).

The team in charge of reviewing the projects presented was led by Iñaqui Carnicero, the general director of Urban Agenda, and Architecture of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. The rest of the members of the jury are Lluís Comerón Graupera, president of the Higher Council of Architects Associations; Naiara Monero, architect and patron of the ARQUIA Foundation on behalf of the Director of the Arquia Foundation; Paloma Baquero, architect chosen by Mitma; José María Sánchez García, architect chosen by the Higher Council of Architects Associations; Elena Tudela, architect appointed by the convening institutions; and Miquel Adriá, director of the Architecture and City Festival, MEXTRÓPOLI. This committee highlighted the solid manifesto of the project that leads to the development of actions in the public space based on a research work that is focused, clear and contextualised in the Ibero-American reality.

The project ‘Habitar al Margen’

The 'Habitar al Margen' project proposes a biennial that makes visible the work of those who are providing solutions to the growing social, environmental and economic needs outside the system. To do this, they want to enable a reflection field around the use of individual and collective space, between the house and the street, which will allow for the opening of an optimistic and timely debate on the urban challenges facing the Ibero-American scene, in a shared manner with the 22 countries participating in the biennial.

As announced by the Ministry of Transport Mobility and Urban Agenda, this proposal fits perfectly within the general motto of Biennials of "Conciliation Strategies", which, in the case of the Spanish Biennial, was framed under the slogan "Empty Spain, Full Spain" with the aim of offering an overview and contributing to the approach and reflection on the conciliation capacities that architecture and urban planning can have with respect to the different territorial realities that exist in the country.

Via mitma.

About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "‘Habitar al Margen’, Selected Project for the 2022 Ibero-American Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism" [‘Habitar al Margen’, proyecto seleccionado para la XII BIAU: Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo 2022] 30 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974296/habitar-al-margen-selected-project-for-the-2022-ibero-american-biennale-of-architecture-and-urbanism> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream