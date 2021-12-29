Shanghai Yangpu Riverfront Power Station Auxiliary East Building / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

+ 39

Design Principal: Yuyang Liu

Project Leader: Yifong Kuo

Design Team: Zhuoran Chen, Xiao Liang, Yihan Wang

Client: Shanghai Yangpu Riverside Investment and Development Co., Ltd.

Hydraulic Engineering: CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd.

Local Design Institute: CCDI China Construction Design International

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! pavilion of symbiosis. Image © Hao Chen

Overall Planning and Orientation. The overall location of the project is east of the Shanghai Yangpu bridge, which belongs to the south part of the Yangpu Riverfront. This area was originally called "Yangshupu Industrial Belt"——an industrial agglomeration area south of Yangshupu Road, adjacent to Huangpu River, starting from Qinhuangdao Road in the west and ending at Liping Road in the east. From west to east, it spans six historic factories, namely, Power Station Auxiliary West Building, National Cotton No. 9 Factory, Power Station Auxiliary East Building, Shanghai Soap Factory, Yangshupu Coal yard, and Gasworks. It covers an area of about 150,000 square meters and has about 1.2 kilometers of waterfront. As the birthplace of modern industry in Shanghai, the industrial zone along the riverside stretches for tens of miles and has the characteristics of early time, multiple types, wide distribution, and large scale. The public space takes the dense industrial factory area (300-500m section) as the design node, reflecting the demand for spatial diversity.

Save this picture! aerial night view. Image © Fangfang Tian

Following the completion of the Pudong Minsheng Wharf Reconnection project, three independent firms, Atelier Z+, Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects, and Atelier Deshaus, have been invited to participate in the preliminary planning and concept of the Yangpu riverfront public space since 2018. Furthermore, a joint working group was organized in a cluster mode, which was led by Atelier Z+ to complete the whole process design and section area deep design. Ultimately, it hopes to achieve limited intervention and low-impact development. With minimum manual intervention, the authenticity of industrial docks is retained to the maximum extent. In addition to the overall planning and connection design, Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects also take charge of the deep design and construction coordination of the area of Yangpu riverfront Power Station Auxiliary East Building.

Save this picture! pavilion of symbiosis activity area. Image © Fangfang Tian

Design Strategy and Landscape Layout. It is the former site of the Shanghai Power Station Auxiliary Equipment Works East Building. The design aims to preserve the wildness, freshness, nature, and downshifting character of the site by adopting the concept of limited disturbance. The existing camphor trees are retained and one of the former warehouses is transformed into an open Pavilion of Symbiosis. The design also takes into consideration the historical texture of the site and introduces a system of pedestrian routes and bicycle paths. The newly built elements, Garden of Vestige, Meadow in Succession, and Eco Pond, are established through historic relics, the canal and building remain, and as the skeleton to the landscape. As an ensemble, the site provides visitors different touches of the landscape when strolling inside, and together they make the East Campus an everyday landscape that not only functions as the riverside open space for city life but also offers fun and diversity similar to traditional gardens in the Yangtze River Delta.

Save this picture! pavilion of symbiosis. Image © Fangfang Tian

Save this picture! walls and landscape. Image © Fangfang Tian

Pavilion of Symbiosis. An old factory building of Shanghai Boiler Works (1953-1979) was set for demolition due to road planning. By analyzing the angle and orientation of the planned traffic road, the design proposed to retain and reinforce half of the original building to form a unique structure and geometric condition. The roof was opened up to let in sunshine and to allow the growth of new green vegetation from within. Preserved as well as newly installed doors and windows, sandpit for kids, and the landscape coteau make the whole structure an integrated whole. By preserving and restoring the original space and partial structure of the Boiler Works, the Pavilion of Symbiosis functions as an open space for all citizens, fusing together architecture and landscape, history, and city.

Save this picture! pavilion of symbiosis with road passing through. Image © Fangfang Tian

Save this picture! pavilion of symbiosis and running lane. Image © Fangfang Tian

Garden of Vestige. The demolished fragments of the original building are reused to build a wall representing the remains of the former sites. A landscape slope and garden paths lead to the Garden of Vestige and the indoor office space is transformed into a garden space. The garden, linked up with the riverside paths, offers both views of Huangpu Riverside and Yangpu industrial zone.

Meadow in Succession. Walls made of concrete blocks contained within the Gabion baskets are built on the former site of canal and factory buildings to represent the original factory building relics. The man-made meadow also encourages visitors to observe the growth and decay of vegetation and to experience the four seasons of Shanghai.

Eco Pond. Applying the techniques of sponge city, the Eco Pond collects rainwater from the site and is connected with the groundwater, the Eco Pond brings out natural accesses to Huangpu River for visitors to enjoy. It brought out natural access between visitors and the Huangpu River while providing the ground for leisure activities.