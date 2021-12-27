Brownfield Site Near Prague's Historic Centre to Be Redeveloped Into Dynamic Urban Hub

Czech practices UNIT Architekti, A69 - Architekti, and British firm Marko & Placemakers propose transforming the largest brownfield site neighbouring Prague's historic city centre into a dynamic urban hub. The masterplan, selected within a 2-stage international competition comprising 57 entries, envisions "a multifunctional urban framework" that mediates the infrastructural complexity of the site, establishing a new identity for the area.

+ 11

The competition organised by the city of Prague seeks the transformation of Florenc, a 24 hectares site featuring a bus terminal, a train station and a highway foyer, through a vision that efficiently solves the complex transportation hub. The winning project titled Orchestrated Complexity proposes a network of public spaces among the railway corridors that links the new city block urban fabric with the surrounding historical context, integrating the transport infrastructure into the urban grain of the new masterplan. The design sets clear wayfinding strategies and establishes a hierarchy of street profiles conducive to a lively urban fabric.

The new quarter features a mix of housing, offices and complimentary amenities. The buildings' morphologies and the green infrastructure are designed to create a cooler microclimate in the area, while the transportation infrastructure is equipped with electric charging stations and a biogas or hydrogen refuelling station to accommodate the gradual transition to alternative fuels. The new development encourages walking and cycling and increases the city's green infrastructure.