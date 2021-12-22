We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Argentina
  5. Saco Rojo Workshop / Estudio Arzubialde

Saco Rojo Workshop / Estudio Arzubialde

Save this project
Saco Rojo Workshop / Estudio Arzubialde
Save this picture!

Saco Rojo Workshop / Estudio ArzubialdeSaco Rojo Workshop / Estudio ArzubialdeSaco Rojo Workshop / Estudio ArzubialdeSaco Rojo Workshop / Estudio Arzubialde+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Store, Small Scale, Detail
Funes, Argentina
Save this picture!

Text description provided by the architects. It is a small construction that houses the workspace, exhibition, and sale space of a clothing design and manufacturing workshop.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

The roof breaks to organize the different areas of use without the need for dividing partitions. Where the ceiling is lower, the work area is located, in relation to the entrance gallery and the garden. Where the space is enlarged in height, a large glazed cloth is elevated; directing the view towards the treetops and lighting the exhibition area.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

The need to solve the construction in a limited time, minimizing its impact, due to its location in the back part of a plot belonging to an inhabited house, was a reason for the choice of technology used. The prefabricated pine wood frames were executed in the workshop, moving to the site for immediate assembly.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Plan, elevations and diagram
Plan, elevations and diagram
Save this picture!
Structure
Structure
Save this picture!

The red badge that surrounds the volume, refers to and is inspired by one of the emblematic garments produced in the workshop, hence the name Saco Rojo.

Save this picture!

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Funes, Santa Fe Province, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio Arzubialde
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreOtherSmall ScaleDetailArgentina
Cite: "Saco Rojo Workshop / Estudio Arzubialde" [Taller saco rojo / Estudio Arzubialde] 22 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973970/saco-rojo-workshop-estudio-arzubialde> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream