Stefano Boeri Architetti Releases Video Documentary on the First Vertical Forest in Social Housing

Seven years after the inauguration of Bosco Verticale in Milan, Stefano Boeri Architetti presented a video documentary of Trudo Tower, the first Vertical Forest in social housing. The 19-storey residential tower, which is built in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, features hundreds of various species on each of its four facades, with 125 affordable apartments that accommodate low-income residents. The miniseries consists of 3 episodes that explore how "living in contact with trees and greenery - and enjoying their advantages - is not the prerogative of rich people but could well become a possible choice for millions of citizens around the world.”

Although the flats are less than 50 square meters each, but they offer great spatial extension by terraces of more than 4 square meters, and a natural microenvironment created by the greenery on each balcony. 30 of the 125 homes have been reserved particularly for the socially disadvantaged and people with disabilities. The architects wanted to further reinforce being part of a community that is entirely coherent in one of the most sought-after urban places in Eindhoven.

The Trudo Tower in Eindhoven represents the achievement of a great goal for all of us, namely that of making the Vertical Forest typology of building (something which we are experimenting with in different parts of the world) accessible even for tenants with low incomes; this is to show that living in contact with trees and greenery - and enjoying their advantages - is not the prerogative of rich people but could well become a possible choice for millions of citizens around the world. -- Stefano Boeri

In addition to the green abundance and inclusive clientele, the reduction of construction costs was also an essential element for the creation of the social housing building. The experience acquired by Stefano Boeri Architetti during the

construction of the very first Vertical Forest in Milan, combined with the latest construction technologies, the optimization of resources, and the prefabrication of the building's main parts, have all contributed to the reduction of

construction costs.

In terms of the design of the organic component, 135 trees of various species were planted on each of the four facades, along with 10,000 shrubs and plants of smaller dimensions. The architecture firm collaborate with Laura Gatti Studio directed by the agronomist Laura Gatti. This partnership had already taken place during the creation of the Milan Vertical Forest and other ongoing urban forestation projects. The studio also worked closely with the DuPré Groenprojecten studio in Helmond and the Van den Berk nursery in Sint-Oedenrode.

The documentary is produced by Stefano Boeri, Sint-Trudo, Francesca Cesa Bianchi, Paolo Russo, Giulia Chiatante, Lorenzo Masotto, Elisa Versari, Studio Laura Gatti, Inbo, and The Big Picture. ArchDaily’s Christele Harrouk had the chance to interview the architect in Eindhoven, during the inauguration of the Trudo Tower. Over the past couple of years, Stefano Boeri has built a rich portfolio of working across the planet creating an entire ecosystem, not just a green facade.