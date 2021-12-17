We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Hover House / Pranala Associates

Hover House / Pranala Associates

Save this project
Hover House / Pranala Associates

© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bandung, Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Just a step away from the entrance, visitors will be taken on a journey to enjoy the architecture of the house. Located in Bandung, Indonesia, Hover House presents architectural themes that experiment with gravity. From the beginning, the architecture of this house wanted to show that concrete which usually seems heavy can be designed in such a way that it looks light.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

At the entrance of the house, there is a cogon grass garden that compliments the architecture which people can enjoy. Hover House has 3 masses which are divided based on their respective functions. Hover House has 3 masses which are divided based on their respective functions. If we enter the house area, there is an intersection that divides the entrance, the main living quarter, the service area, the front garden, and the back garden. So it feels there is a separation but still remains in one unit. The house itself is preceded by a semi-open foyer, framing a striking elevational view of the main building that houses the main living quarters.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The architecture is made more rustic and brutal, so it gives a different impression to visitors. The architect wanted to show that elements of brutalism can be combined with tropical architecture with a long and wide roof to control the flow of rainwater. During the design process, the architect team discussed a lot because this building uses a combination of steel structure and concrete structure.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The prevailing material utilized throughout the project is exposed concrete with a meticulously executed wood grain texture generated through the use of 'heavy grained' pine wood (Jati Belanda). In accordance with the theme, 'hovering house', the architect team consistently applied the theme not only in terms of the exterior but also interior and lighting.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!

To strengthen the impression of 'hovering', the interior is also filled with details that emphasize the theme. Furniture is made horizontally so that there is an impression of 'floating' and lightness. Thus, the entire gravity-defying experience can be felt not only from the outside but also when the users are inside the home.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pranala Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Hover House / Pranala Associates" 17 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973793/hover-house-pranala-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream