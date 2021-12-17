Arup Designs Carbon Neutral Tower in Hong Kong

Arup reveals the competition-winning design for a 230m tall net-zero commercial tower in Hong Kong that embodies the city's aspirations to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Taikoo Green Ribbon blends technology and nature to create an urban ecosystem sustaining a new generation of workplaces. Featuring a façade of curved PVs, hanging gardens, algae walls and various renewable energy sources, the project is a high-performance building slated to achieve carbon neutrality in less than a decade after construction.

+ 17

With this project, Arup showcases its commitment to decarbonisation and leverages its sustainability, technology and circular design expertise to create a beacon for Hong Kong's environment-conscious development. The design, shaped to optimally respond to the site's conditions, is defined by a network of green collaborative spaces that form an ascending path throughout the tower. This network comprises water-cooled gardens and plazas at the lower floors, a landscaped sky-track with kinetic energy pads, a naturally ventilated garden with edible plants, as well as a 500-seat rooftop theatre.

The tower's office floors are punctured by local atria and off-centre cores, while collaborative spaces connect the workplaces at different levels. The building is almost entirely naturally ventilated, providing a healthy work environment. Air movement is also assisted by automatic air induction, and the AI-controlled Smart Envelope system filters the air and adjusts the microclimate. The east and west facades feature automated operable windows, with PV screens on the upper levels and 3D printed shading elements made of recycled plastic bottles. The south façade contains a series of tubular modular units clad in curved PVs that will accommodate meeting spaces, cafés and other similar amenities.

The project is an exploration of advanced technologies and materials, featuring over 40 different energy systems that generate a significant surplus of energy. In addition, the extensive network of green spaces creates a 350% green ratio over the site area. The design is the winning proposal of the Advancing Net Zero Ideas Competition, organised by Hong Kong Green Building Council with Swire Properties as the Principal Partner.