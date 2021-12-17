We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaika House / BEarq + BUDA + DOSarq + SRO arquitectura

Malaika House / BEarq + BUDA + DOSarq + SRO arquitectura

Save this project
Malaika House / BEarq + BUDA + DOSarq + SRO arquitectura
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

© JAG Studio© JAG Studio© JAG Studio© JAG Studio+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
  • Architects: BEarq, BUDA, DOSarq, SRO arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  235
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  JAG Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Graiman, Eliane, IPAC, Pinót
  • Design Team:Daniel Arias Polo, Tatiane Corsi Garcia, David Arias Polo, Santiago Reinoso Ochoa
  • Construction Drawing Team:María Isabel Burneo, John Marizaca, Max Febres, Paula Ochoa
  • Engineering :Carlos Jaramillo, Juan Diego Febres, José Luis Esparza, Rudy Valdivieso
  • Construction:Daniel Arias Polo, Tatiane Corsi, David Arias, Carlos Jaramillo, Iván Zhanay, Juan Andrés Jiménez, Ronald Jadán, Hugo Bedoya
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Malaika is possibly the most famous of all the love songs in all of East Africa, a word that means angel, but which is commonly used by Suali speakers to refer to a beautiful woman; Malaika is the name with which the promoter of the project called her permanent residence in Ecuador, a middle-aged woman accustomed to the solitude of nomadic life with short stays in foreign countries, countries among which Kenya always preferred, a place where vernacular architecture is represented by the African massai boma, small settlements made up of the radial succession of primitive pyramidal structures arranged around a common courtyard.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Our Malaika house is a western Masai boma, architecture resolved on a regular 3x3 meter mesh on which the living spaces and common courtyards have been arranged, building with the emptiness of the gardens the limits that the program of a guest house requires; this balanced arrangement also achieves the desired proportion between the full architecture and the openings of the patios, to provoke the right contrast of the project with the natural environment where it is immersed, without the need to compete with it.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The formal reading of the house is an immediate manifestation of the architectural program, where the rooms have been molded with asymmetric four-sided roofs, as a plastic rereading of the original boma, resulting in dispersed solids but anchored to the whole by means of a horizontal plane that shelters the social area and services.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The tectonics of the project is uniform, composed of white volumes with ceramic brick masonry and smooth roofs, supported on concrete bases, surfaces singled only for their textures, geometries capable of conserving light and projecting the landscape.

Save this picture!
Schema
Schema

The house is a circuit of generous experiences, with programmed social encounters, and the continuous discovery of the landscape, where the user manages to inhabit the boundary between public and private space, inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BEarq
Office
DOSarq
Office
BUDA
Office
SRO arquitectura
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "Malaika House / BEarq + BUDA + DOSarq + SRO arquitectura" [Casa Malaika / BEarq + BUDA + DOSarq + SRO arquitectura] 17 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973701/malaika-house-bearq-plus-buda-plus-dosarq-plus-sro-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream