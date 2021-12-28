Swiss Interiors With the Best Seats Outside the House

Save this picture! Gotthard Raststätte is a roadside service station with a focus on its natural surroundings in Switzerland. Image © Roger Frei

Steeped in history, culture, and tradition, Switzerland is a country with a lot of pride. The famous Swiss exports of watches, financial services, chocolate, and cheese are all synonymous with ‘quality’, but perhaps Switzerland’s greatest export of all is its landscape.

The country is awash with picture-postcard scenery of snow-tipped mountains behind snow-tipped houses, with breathtaking lakes, trails, and ski resorts blended in between. With such great nature so accessible, there are plenty of tourist traps waiting to be hit with the selfie-stick. Here’s how to do it both in style and comfort.