We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Turkey
  5. Hasanpaşa Gasworks Park and Museum Complex / DS architecture

Hasanpaşa Gasworks Park and Museum Complex / DS architecture

Save this project
Hasanpaşa Gasworks Park and Museum Complex / DS architecture

© Cemal Emden© Cemal Emden© Cemal Emden© Cemal Emden+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture
Turkey
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

FROM ONE PUBLIC SERVICE TO ANOTHER - The transformation of Hasanpaşa Gasworks into a public park and museum complex. The former Hasanpaşa Gasworks is an industrial complex made up of 22 production machines, storage units and service buildings, and is situated on some thirty-thousand square meter site in Kadıköy on the Anatolian side of Istanbul. Following the closure of the plant in 1993, the site was deserted and left in a derelict state. Hasanpaşa Gasworks is one of the most important industrial heritage sites in Istanbul. The founding of the plant dates back to the late-19th century, when Kadıköy was a small district and not nearly organized enough to require such an extensive public service with high development and operation costs.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

The new gasworks at Kadıköy was established as a result of the changing settlement structure in the vicinity, and was an example of the technological importation of the empire. French industrialist Charles George was awarded the concession for the founding and operation of the plant in 1891. Following its inauguration in 1982 and in line with the technological developments in gas production, as well as to supply for a growing demand, various French, German and Italian firms were hired to undertake several improvements and additions to the plant.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
Preliminary Project Plans
Preliminary Project Plans
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
Section
Section

There are three main historic stages of Hasanpaşa Gasworks. The only documents referring to the founding period are the German cadastral maps of Istanbul from 1910’s. In this period, gas was produced in horizontal retorts, the cleaning and purification plant was in the place of Building A, the gas was stored in a single gasometer and the workshops were located in Buildings T. Pervititch Insurance Maps show that this first period lasted until 1938.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

In the second period, while some buildings were reorganized, the capacity of the plant was increased with a new gasometer and the plant itself was upgraded with another unit for the production of carbureted gas. During the last period of the gasworks, the French and German firms constructed vertical retort batteries and cleaning and purification plants, while an Italian firm added the compressor and the third and largest gasometer. The plant have reached peak capacity in this third period, which lasted nearly a decade. The structures and equipment imported from various European countries, in addition to the local architectural characteristics of the buildings make this complex a unique example of industrial heritage in Turkey.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The preservation history of the site was leaded by an NGO called Gasworks Volunteers. With their big efforts the site was listed on the national inventory in 1994. Following this decision documentation and the first restoration project was prepared by a team from ITU in 2002 as a pioneer example of multi-disciplinary and multi-actor process in Turkey

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

The project started with the documentation of the site in 2000. The main restoration approach was the in situ conservation of all the industrial installations as well as buildings. A detailed historical analyses of the site guided the intervention decisions The project was envisioned as a cultural site in service of not just its immediate neighborhood, but the entirety of metropolitan Istanbul. Twenty of the buildings were refunctioned, while two non-existing gasometers were visually reconstructed with contemporary materials in order to maintain the space integrity of the original site.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

New functions of the site include a museum, educational facilities for children, workshops and galleries for artists, a library, a multipurpose auditorium, a virtual performance center, a terrace, restaurants and cafes, an underground car park and administrative spaces. After a long period of oblivion, uncertainty and finally construction, one of the most important industrial monuments in Istanbul is reopened. The site is owned and maintained by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Hasanpaşa Gasworks, now revitalized as Müze Gazhane has welcomed the public for the first time in July 2021.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hasanpaşa, 34722 Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DS Architecture
Office

Products

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTurkey
Cite: "Hasanpaşa Gasworks Park and Museum Complex / DS architecture" 13 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973448/hasanpasa-gasworks-park-and-museum-complex-ds-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream