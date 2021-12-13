We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Couri House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Couri House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Save this project
Couri House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo

© Joana França© Joana França© Joana França© Joana França+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. On this 713 sq.m plot, located in a residential condominium, there is a solitary pequi native tree, legally protected and very representative of the Central Brazilian region of the Cerrado. Adjacent to the lot, a green non-buildable area, still flourishing, promises to become a densely wooded forest, a common green space to the residents of the condominium.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The project conciliates this context with the family's desire: to build a small single-story house, with a shaded veranda, obtaining the largest space of green area possible.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

The strategy adopted was to design the plan in the shape of a ribbon that develops through the plot, adjusting itself to its perimeter, in order to create voids through which the intended spatial relations could be obtained.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

These voids converted into living and leisure patios, promote contact with the gardens and the neighboring green area. In this configuration, the patio that opens to the woods also welcomes the native tree. The ‘pequizeiro’ remains there, as a simple reminder of a pre-existing landscape.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

A strategically placed central porch simultaneously segregates and integrates the social and intimate sectors of the house, since it becomes necessary to cross it passing from one area to the other. Through it, the two patios are also integrated.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The distribution of the spaces and their relationships promote unusual paths through the house, for it is natural to walk through open space to reach a closed one, such as the one between the living room and the porch, passing through the patio, or from the dining room to the TV room, passing through the porch. In this way, everyday life experiences this relationship of continuity between inside and outside, and through it, contact with nature and the sky.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Couri House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo" [Casa Couri / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo] 13 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973409/couri-house-arqbr-arquitetura-e-urbanismo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream