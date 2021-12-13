We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Spain
  Goodman Castellana Offices / Zooco Estudio

Goodman Castellana Offices / Zooco Estudio

Goodman Castellana Offices / Zooco Estudio

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Offices Interiors, Decoration & Ornament, Cowork Interiors
Madrid, Spain
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. The main characteristic of the new Goodman offices in the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid is to respond to the new demands of the workspaces in these days and age.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The space is divided into two work areas, one for exclusively private use and a work area (meeting rooms) where visitors are received. These two spaces are joined by the Open Space which is a large open, and flexible space where all kinds of activities are combined. This space serves as a  reception, a leisure room, a dining room, for spontaneous meeting rooms.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

There are no fixed workstations, there is no paper, and the need to combine teleworking results in multifunctional spaces that are configured and used according to different needs.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Project location

Madrid, Spain

Zooco Estudio
Offices Interiors, Decoration & Ornament, Cowork Interiors, Spain
"Goodman Castellana Offices / Zooco Estudio" 13 Dec 2021.

