Goodman Castellana Offices / Zooco Estudio

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

+ 14

Design Team: Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martín Martínez

Collaborators: María Larriba, Jorge Alonso

Lighting: Zooco Estudio

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. The main characteristic of the new Goodman offices in the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid is to respond to the new demands of the workspaces in these days and age.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The space is divided into two work areas, one for exclusively private use and a work area (meeting rooms) where visitors are received. These two spaces are joined by the Open Space which is a large open, and flexible space where all kinds of activities are combined. This space serves as a reception, a leisure room, a dining room, for spontaneous meeting rooms.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

There are no fixed workstations, there is no paper, and the need to combine teleworking results in multifunctional spaces that are configured and used according to different needs.