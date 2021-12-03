We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Castle House / Tezuka Architects

Castle House / Tezuka Architects

Save this project
Castle House / Tezuka Architects

© FOTOTECA© FOTOTECA© FOTOTECA© FOTOTECA+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Design Principals:Takaharu Tezuka, Yui Tezuka
  • Design Team:Kenta Yano, Sock Kee Ooi, Soichiro Koga
  • Carpentry Company:Hamada Architecture, Tomonori Hamada
  • Steel Framing:Takagi Iron Works, Hidenobu Takagi
  • Equipment Company:Adachi Equipment, Yoshio Adachi
  • Electric Company:Koizumi Denki Shokai , Masataka Takeuchi
  • Wooden Fittings:Kubota, Katsushi Kubota
  • Stove Company:Stove Kobo Sanrinsha, Atsushi Takeuchi
  • Architects:Tezuka Architects
  • Country:Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© FOTOTECA
© FOTOTECA

Text description provided by the architects. Fuji and the terrace - Mt. Fuji can be seen from every corner of Shizuoka. Every Japanese person has a longing for the barren mountain, which is nothing more than a pile of pumice erupting from beneath the earth’s surface. There is no doubt that the view of Mt. Fuji continues to be a luxury for Japanese people living east of the Tenryu River. The faint sound of running water, which is used for agriculture, could be heard on site. An ample of rented farms are also located towards the direction of Mt.Fuji.

Save this picture!
© FOTOTECA
© FOTOTECA
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
© FOTOTECA
© FOTOTECA
Save this picture!
© FOTOTECA
© FOTOTECA

There is a local residential rule that the height of the building’s roof should be the same throughout. Most homes have similar roofs and windows at the same height adhering to local conventions. This is such that the act of going up to the second floor in order to witness the beautiful scenery is a privilege distributed equally to all the residents. Therefore, the act of "climbing upwards" has always been naturally embedded into the daily lifestyle of Japanese people.

Save this picture!
© FOTOTECA
© FOTOTECA

Housing in mid-air and privacy - The scenery changes as you ascend to the top. This may seem obvious at first but it's not the same as going upstairs. When the house is lifted up with large overhanging decks, the perception of the scenery and lifestyle changes. The room is like a side dish placed on a cutting board where the main living spaces are flipped over as compared to conventional architecture. Although these cutting boards may function as a roof, being the platform to provide for the living spaces is its main function.

Save this picture!
© FOTOTECA
© FOTOTECA
Save this picture!
Section
Section

A home is found on this house of floating boards, just as the interior is only possible if there is the shell of architecture. This way of living in mid-air has a form of open privacy. In everyday life, human’s directional perceptions towards our environment is either horizontally or downwards. It is a natural process as long as we are bounded by the forces of gravity. If you shift your focus upwards and continue walking, you'll get caught in holes and ditches. Therefore, being on a higher ground creates a subtle sense of privacy enabled by gravity. 

Save this picture!
© FOTOTECA
© FOTOTECA

Living in the gardens - Humans cannot live apart from nature. It is not just the basic requirements such as oxygen and water, but the ecological system as a whole cannot be separated. Modern people can no longer cope with the real outdoors. A good relationship with the external environment is needed. Just as a person cannot eat tree bark or an animal as a whole, a person cannot live without nature. That's why a garden is considered in the design of the house. Gardens are a natural alternative to humans who belongs to nature. But one cannot live in the garden as a garden is an environment to be indulged in. People can live on this deck where privacy is maintained and where long-spanning eaves shield the inhabitants from rain, free from the muddy soil.

Save this picture!
© FOTOTECA
© FOTOTECA

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tezuka Architects
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Castle House / Tezuka Architects" 03 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972825/castle-house-tezuka-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream