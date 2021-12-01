We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Benthem Crouwel Architects Designs Mixed-Use Development in Prague

Benthem Crouwel Architects reveals competition-winning design for the Valley, a new mixed-use development comprising housing, workspaces and retail in Prague. Featuring a rooftop landscape designed by Felixx landscape architects and a network of diverse public spaces, the project introduces high density and varied programming while establishing a strong connection with the surrounding neighbourhood.

Courtesy of Benthem Crouwel ArchitectsCourtesy of Benthem Crouwel ArchitectsCourtesy of Benthem Crouwel ArchitectsCourtesy of Benthem Crouwel Architects+ 10

Courtesy of Benthem Crouwel Architects
Courtesy of Benthem Crouwel Architects

Featuring an office tower and a series of mid-rise volumes, the project is topped by green topographies connected through sky bridges. Taking inspiration from the Bohemian mountains, the landscape transitions from lush grasses and floor beds on the lowest points to trees mid-height and finally to mineral areas at the highest points. The orientation of the roof surfaces is optimized for maximum daylight and energy from the integrated PV panels.

Courtesy of Benthem Crouwel Architects
Courtesy of Benthem Crouwel Architects

The design facilitates a diverse mix of affordable, high-quality housing and workplaces, characterized by the impressive silhouette of the lush roofscape, which creates a strong identity for Prague, the community and individual residents and users. - Pascal Cornips, partner at and architect at Benthem Crouwel Architects

Related Article

Construction on Zaha Hadid Architects' Masaryčka Building is Underway

Through the dense network of streets and squares, the project emphasizes walkability, while the programming creates a “24-hour city” with a constant flow of people accessing retail and office spaces, as well as bars and restaurants, creating a lively atmosphere. At the same time, the development is based on modularity, allowing for future adaptations and circular building strategies. The project is the office’s third competition-winning design in the Czech Republic, following Brno’s new central station revealed earlier this year and the Nádraží Žižkov residential project in Prague.

Courtesy of Benthem Crouwel Architects
Courtesy of Benthem Crouwel Architects

Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Benthem Crouwel Architects Designs Mixed-Use Development in Prague" 01 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972765/benthem-crouwel-architects-designs-mixed-use-development-in-prague> ISSN 0719-8884

