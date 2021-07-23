Benthem Crouwel + West 8 Win Competition for New Brno Main Station

Benthem Crouwel Architects and West 8 have won the international competition to design the new multimodal hub of Brno. The city announced the winning Dutch teams known for the Rotterdam Central station, and the designers were selected out of a total of 46 applications. It was the largest architectural competition in the history of the Czech Republic.

As the team explained, the station aims to be a catalyst and develop the new district as an integral part of the city. The jury noted that the design combines a reference to historic public buildings with an intermodal hub and public space. The design emphasizes the Brno's character and the "practical functioning of the new station building" with its surroundings.The multimodal transport hub includes 14 platforms for highspeed and local trains, tram, and city buses, a regional bus station including 40 stops, a metro station, a bicycle and car parking.

“The station represents a marvellous opportunity to create a new and vibrant district in Brno. The simple and elegant design of Brno’s new railway station will be the catalyst and new heart of the new city. Tree-lined boulevards connect the station with the City centre and the Cathedral with the Svratka River Park” said Martin Biewinga, partner of West 8. “The new Brno main station is both grand and human, monumental and tangible. Our design combines a straightforward, yet very comfortable platform canopy with a sensual station building” added Pascal Cornips, partner of Benthem Crouwel Architects.

The new Brno station will include passenger services, retail and F&B areas, as well as offices, housing, hotel and public space. As outlined, the proposal would also have a waterfront park and urban promenade. With a construction budget of 1,8 billion euros, the expected completion of the station is between 2032 and 2035.

News via Benthem Crouwel Architects and West 8