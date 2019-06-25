Benthem Crouwel Design Landscaped Residential District in Prague

Benthem Crouwel Architects has been announced as the winner of a competition to design a new residential district in Prague, presented in collaboration with local firm RA15. The competition, organized by Penta Real Estate, saw 160 entries distilled down to 44, and then 5 finalists. In a unanimous verdict, the jury praised Benthem Crouwel’s decision to integrate a large, publically-accessible park into the project.

The new residential complex is located in the Nádraží Žižkov area of Prague, situated between a former freight station with abandoned train tracks and a more urban, lively city landscape. The design strikes a balance between functionality, a human scale, and contact with nature, with the placement of apartment buildings at the edge of the plot creating a large open central park.

The park is embraced by two large, curved apartment complexes, with a combined 450 dwellings. The park is open to residents and locals, serving as a communal space for people to connect, relax, and enjoy the outdoors, while also offering a biodiverse environment where local species and plants can thrive.

The architectural concept of shifting and stacking modular units creates a visually-interesting landscape of facades which make optimal use of daylight and aspect. The modular system and repetitive designs fragment the larger building into a human scale, with elements experienced as dynamic volumes with a variety of proportions. From the landmark urban scale of the highest façade to the personal, lively atmosphere of small shops, the complex is one of many united faces.

The modular efficiency and straightforward design principles allow for the creation of a verity of apartments in different sizes, accommodating a diverse set of residents. In the words of the architects, the scheme “offers its residents the best of both city and nature: highly functional apartments with optimal access to urban amenities, privacy within a community, and a lush, welcoming green park right at their doorstep.”

News via: Benthem Crouwel Architects