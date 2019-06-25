World
  Benthem Crouwel Design Landscaped Residential District in Prague

Benthem Crouwel Design Landscaped Residential District in Prague

Benthem Crouwel Design Landscaped Residential District in Prague
© Benthem Crouwel Architects
© Benthem Crouwel Architects

Benthem Crouwel Architects has been announced as the winner of a competition to design a new residential district in Prague, presented in collaboration with local firm RA15. The competition, organized by Penta Real Estate, saw 160 entries distilled down to 44, and then 5 finalists. In a unanimous verdict, the jury praised Benthem Crouwel’s decision to integrate a large, publically-accessible park into the project.

© Benthem Crouwel Architects

© Benthem Crouwel Architects
© Benthem Crouwel Architects

The new residential complex is located in the Nádraží Žižkov area of Prague, situated between a former freight station with abandoned train tracks and a more urban, lively city landscape. The design strikes a balance between functionality, a human scale, and contact with nature, with the placement of apartment buildings at the edge of the plot creating a large open central park.

© Benthem Crouwel Architects
© Benthem Crouwel Architects

The park is embraced by two large, curved apartment complexes, with a combined 450 dwellings. The park is open to residents and locals, serving as a communal space for people to connect, relax, and enjoy the outdoors, while also offering a biodiverse environment where local species and plants can thrive.

© Benthem Crouwel Architects
© Benthem Crouwel Architects

The architectural concept of shifting and stacking modular units creates a visually-interesting landscape of facades which make optimal use of daylight and aspect. The modular system and repetitive designs fragment the larger building into a human scale, with elements experienced as dynamic volumes with a variety of proportions. From the landmark urban scale of the highest façade to the personal, lively atmosphere of small shops, the complex is one of many united faces.

© Benthem Crouwel Architects
© Benthem Crouwel Architects

The modular efficiency and straightforward design principles allow for the creation of a verity of apartments in different sizes, accommodating a diverse set of residents. In the words of the architects, the scheme “offers its residents the best of both city and nature: highly functional apartments with optimal access to urban amenities, privacy within a community, and a lush, welcoming green park right at their doorstep.”

© Benthem Crouwel Architects
© Benthem Crouwel Architects

News via: Benthem Crouwel Architects

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Benthem Crouwel Design Landscaped Residential District in Prague" 25 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919738/benthem-crouwel-design-landscaped-residential-district-in-prague/> ISSN 0719-8884

