We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Mexico
  5. Corporate Building Envases Microonda / TorresRomero

Corporate Building Envases Microonda / TorresRomero

Save this project
Corporate Building Envases Microonda / TorresRomero

© Jorge Succar© Jorge Succar© Jorge Succar© Jorge Succar+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Office Buildings
León, Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

Text description provided by the architects. The new corporate office of Envases Microonda; a company that is dedicated to the manufacture of cardboard boxes, is located in the outskirts of the city of León Guanajuato. A new vision was sought to represent the company and its new facilities to supply the growing demand for production.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar
Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

One of the main design factors was the location of the land because the main façade is oriented to the west, so it was decided to generate a system of patios and lattice walls to increase thermal comfort inside the spaces, in addition to being able to generate adequate natural lighting and ventilation for work areas.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

Therefore, the building is developed in a reticular scheme, thus seeking standardized spaces and generating an orderly and easy-to-build structure. One of the important points was to solve the building by means of a structure that allows us to adapt the spaces to different needs and to be able to modify some spaces in the future according to the needs of the company. The perimeter walls and the latticework of the property are made of apparent block, enhancing its use of the material in all its versions.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

The intention of the project is to reinvent the way people live, inviting the user to live in a different way, experiencing the spaces and the different atmospheres of the place. "A building is a world within another world" Louis Kahn.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TorresRomero
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsMexico
Cite: "Corporate Building Envases Microonda / TorresRomero" [Edificio corporativo Envases Microonda / TorresRomero] 07 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972712/corporate-building-envases-microonda-torresromero> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream