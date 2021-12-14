Winners of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

Today, drywall and gypsum-based systems are currently present in almost all architectural works. These allow you to coat buildings with products that combine, among other attributes, construction ease, fire safety and the possibility of recycling, both in historic structures or completely new constructions. Since 1998, Saint-Gobain - one of the largest distributors of these types of systems - has awarded the projects that best apply them in their solutions, dividing them into 6 categories (Ceilings, Plaster, Plasterboard, Innovation & Sustainability, Residential, and Non-Residential). The submitted projects are meant to demonstrate how the architects managed to ingeniously unite the company's products with innovative solutions to overcome each of the difficulties that the works or contexts impose.

In its 12th edition, participants came from 30 different countries and showcased 74 projects. See the 14 awardees below:

Grand Prix

Project: Residential Building Pontsteiger

Country: The Netherlands

Contractor: Schuurmans Afbouwsystemen BV

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

Residential Building Pontsteiger is the new iconic Amsterdam landmark in the Houthaven-district (the former timber port, representing the new gate to Amsterdam). In this building, high demands were applied on comfort, resonances and vibrations, impact sound insulation, impact and burglary resistance. The drywall solutions were entirely designed in BIM, and only half of the originally planned labor was needed for installation. Extensive and detailed planning was required, since each apartment had to be treated individually; Schuurmans Afbouwsystemen BV handled 66 ‘mini projects’ within this project.

President’s Prize

Project: Isho Residential Complex

Country: Romania

Contractor: Zavini Finisaje S.R.L

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

The project consists of several buildings with different destinations, starting with office buildings and residential blocks of flats. Great technical skill and knowledge of interior and exterior systems were required in order to optimize fire protection, thermal and acoustic insulation and exterior closing with Aquaroc® cement boards and interior finishing with Habito® systems, that provides superior acoustic insulation.

Plasterboard Category

Winner

Project: SNFCC

Country: Greece

Contractor: MS DOMOTEK IKE, AGKON CONSTRUCTION SA and N.PAPADIMITRAKIS & CO Lp.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

SNFCC is a sustainable, world-class cultural, educational and recreational urban complex, an open public space offering a multitude of cultural, educational, athletic and environmental activities and events, thus redefining the concept of public space. It includes new facilities for the National Library of Greece and the Greek National Opera, located within the Stavros Niarchos Park. The building of the National Library of Greece combines tradition with technological innovation. Through the installation of advanced climate control, preservation and digitization systems, the building will ensure that the Library's significant rare manuscript collection will be available for future generations of scholars. The combination of boards that provide fire protection and safety, insulation and sound quality of spaces, as well as the sustainability of having products that were produced nearby, are all remarkable aspects of the project.

2nd PRIZE

Project: McMaster - University Living and Learning Centre

Country: Canada

Contractor: P.J. Daly Contracting Limited

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

McMaster University Living and Learning Centre is a 3,809m2, thirteen story collaborative student residence building with integrated academia located in Hamilton, ON Canada. The intended use of the building and integrative design is to create a space where students can connect with peers who share similar interests and where they can continue their education outside of the standard classroom environment. The project houses over 92,900 square meters of gypsum products, which include curved walls, spanning the South wall of the Active Learning Centre and along several stories. 4,645 square meters of standard and specialty acoustic ceiling systems were also installed. In this case, the shapes and dimensions of the project, with very intricate details, involving complex shop drawing creation and revisions for specialty products, called for innovation from all sides.

Plaster Category

Winner

Project: Villa Saint-Ange

Country: France

Contractor: La Stafferie Denie

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

A 5-star mansion on 750 m2 located in the heart of Aix-en-Provence, inspired by second Empire aesthetics. In order to maintain the refinement of its luxurious style, the architect Henri Paret incorporated delicate plaster decoration. The contractor created all of the plaster trappings for the walls and ceilings, giving the hotel an elegant and luminous aspect. The building has over 30 patterns and decorations, prepared in a workshop and bonded on site.

2nd PRIZE

Project: Z33 - House for Contemporary Art

Country: Belgium

Contractor: B-STUC SPRL

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

The new extension, together with the renovated exhibition wing, has formed a new House for Contemporary Art in the city centre of Hasselt. Under its brickwork façade, the building divides itself into a complex interplay of proportions, lines of sight and daylight openings, with spacious public exhibition galleries alternating with intimate rooms. Materiality and tactility are key attributes of its interior. Gyproc® plasters and plasterboard solutions are part of the the brand's durability strategy, which includes minimal environmental impact

Residential Category

Winner

Project: The Leonardo

Country: South Africa

Contractor: Tekweni Centurion

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

The Leonardo is a 234-metre skyscraper, making it the highest building in Africa. It houses 254 apartments, a three-floor penthouse and five floors of office space as well as shops, restaurants, a gym and a herb garden. The luxury apartments were built with aesthetics and functionality in mind. Gyproc Habito® board was specified and finished to the highest standard (Q4) with a Rhinolite® Multipurpose full skim. Acoustic performance between and within apartments was also a consideration solved with various Gyproc® drywall solutions. One of the main achievements due to the height of the building was fire safety, for which 120 minute firebreak details in T-Junction façade were used for single and double framework.

2nd PRIZE

Project: World One

Country: India

Contractor: DHIPL Projects Pvt Ltd and Interiors Designer Decorators Pvt Ltd

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

World One is an extremely residential skyscraper with 117 floors. All of the apartment walls are constructed using the international standard of acoustic comfort & fire safety using Gyproc Drywall systems in dry, wet and shaft areas. A system that is still very new in India, the project works as a showcase for solutions, such as flushed Skirting in the majority of walls, Curved Walls executed in Lobby areas and Sliding door solution using MS pipes, among others.

Non-Residential Category

Winner

Project: Edificio Emergencias 112

Country: Spain

Contractor: Mas Espacio 2010. S.L.L.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

The most challenging part of this project was the creation of the suspended ceiling “Flor de la esperanza”, a complex geometric design that represents the hope that all the workers and emergency services transmit to the society with their work in a 280 sqm room. The project is divided into four floors and mix different uses. This complex program also implies high acoustic requirements, aesthetic challenges, and moisture resistance solutions for exterior ceilings like Aquaroc® board and Hydrostil metal profiles F-530 (Z275). Indoors, in the main open space, Rigitone® in combination with ISOVER mineral wool has been used in ceilings to improve the reverberation time and provide the correct acoustic control.

2nd PRIZE

Project: Raadhuishotel – Pestana Riverside Hotel

Country: The Netherlands

Contractor: Schuurmans Afbouwsystemen BV

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

For many years, this building housed the Amsterdam Municipal Archives and a diamond cutting factory. Recently it was renovated and transformed into this state of the art 5 star-hotel: the Pestana Riverside Hotel. During the renovation, the main requirements were to respect the cultural and historic values and to preserve the authentic historic construction and features of the building. The key challenges were to transform and renovate a characteristic and historic building into a 5-star hotel, as well as a high level of demands and requirements: preserving historic character and construction, while introducing the highest standards of modern luxury.

Innovation & Sustainability Category

Winner

Project: Museum of the Future

Country: UAE

Contractor: Plafond

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

The Museum of the Future is one of the most innovative buildings in the world in terms of design, engineering, and construction. It is an 11-story torus-shaped building located in Dubai. Considered one of the most complex architectural projects in the world, the Museum of the Future is a symbol of architecture that pushes boundaries with more efficient materials. Also an example of a sustainable building, it will have the LEED Platinum status which is the highest level of LEED certification. The architectural complexity of the Museum of the Future has pushed back the technical boundaries of the company to invent a new proven solution of internal wall lining system that is dynamic to accommodate the multiple curves and shapes and therefore meet the building's design requirements

2nd PRIZE

Project: Dhirubai Ambani International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DAICEC)

Country: India

Contractor: DHIPL Projects Pvt Ltd.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

Dhirubai Ambani International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DAICEC), a mixed-use development of G+18 floors is located in the heart of Mumbai. Covering 75,000 m2 of land with 788,340 m2 of useable floor space, the iconic development includes housing facilities, a convention centre and a banqueting facility; exhibition halls; a performing arts centre with a seating capacity of 2,000 people; premium service apartments; as well as prime retail and high-end commercial spaces, expecting to accommodate a floating population of 38,000 a day. This is the largest business value project by any Gypsum manufacturer in India, the first Elevator Drywall shaft solution and the first heavy seismic ceiling solution executed in India.

Ceilings Category

Winner

Project: Funeral Hall

Country: Czech Republic

Contractor: RIGIFORM s.r.o

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

Wood was chosen as a bearing structure for the construction of the funeral hall in Břeclav, with the interior using mostly dry construction. Gyptone® Big Curve and Glasroc® F Riflex materials by Rigips dominate the interior of the funeral hall, which were used for the construction of panels and ceilings. These materials are interesting since they can be bent into small radii, creating design constructions. At the same time, Gyptone® Big Curve perforated boards have a fundamental influence on spatial acoustics. The new funeral hall currently has a capacity of 120 seats including covered outdoor areas. The final result combines high standards for aesthetics, acoustic comfort, and optimal levels of natural daylight.

2nd PRIZE

Project: Centre des Congrès Jonzac

Country: France

Contractor: A.Y Gouraud

Save this picture! Courtesy of Saint-Gobain’s International Gypsum Trophy 2021

The monolithic inspired Centre des Congrès (Congress centre) in Jonzac, comprises several event rooms over its 3,000 m2 surface. Its entrance hall particularly challenged the contractor to high levels of technical expertise., as the architect designed its spectacular high ceilings and walls with multiple angles and slopes using Gyptone® Activ’Air®. To maximize acoustic performances, perforated panels were creatively arranged on the ceiling.

Learn more about the award through Gypsum website, for more information, and watch the videos on the YouTube channel